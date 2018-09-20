KAY ZINK: Disappointed in local event

TO THE EDITOR:

My husband and I traveled up for the Hops & Props festival this past Saturday from Lansing. What a disappointment.

It should have been called the Hops festival! Two boats sat on the street for us to look over. What a waste of our time and money. It’s almost like false advertising.

We never should have paid that much to get in just to drink. It really wasn’t even a festival. Never again.

Next time we will venture to the other side of the state to attend the Boat the Blue International Boat Show. I wish we had seen their advertisement sooner.

Kay Zink

Lansing