KAY ZINK: Disappointed in local event

TO THE EDITOR:
My husband and I traveled up for the Hops & Props festival this past Saturday from Lansing. What a disappointment.
It should have been called the Hops festival! Two boats sat on the street for us to look over. What a waste of our time and money. It’s almost like false advertising.
We never should have paid that much to get in just to drink. It really wasn’t even a festival. Never again.
Next time we will venture to the other side of the state to attend the Boat the Blue International Boat Show. I wish we had seen their advertisement sooner.
Kay Zink
Lansing