LAUREL MASON: Information left out of meeting announcement

TO THE EDITOR:

In response to the article “Arcadia treasurer to host informational meeting tonight” published on Sept. 19 in the News Advocate, Debbra Eckhout, Arcadia Township treasurer, is on the Nov. 6 ballot as the subject of a recall.

If she was not being recalled, she would not be a candidate on the ballot until the November 2020 election.

Melanie Cederholm is the challenger in the Nov. 6 election. The announcement of the information meeting held on Wednesday, Sept. 19 failed to mention that Ms. Eckhout is the subject of a recall and not running simply as the incumbent.

Leaving out the fact that Ms. Eckhout is in this position was unfortunate and did not represent all the facts in the upcoming election. It is important that voters understand the nature of a recall.

Without all the information, the facts are misrepresented, or, at least, only go so far. Voters deserve better and it is up to the media, printed or otherwise, to provide all the facts.

Laurel E. Mason

Arcadia