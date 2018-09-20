Lighthouse paintings acknowledge state’s greatest resource

FRANKFORT — Four lighthouse paintings by Kent Wiejaczka are currently on display at the Oliver Art Center in Frankfort.

The 101st Lighthouse paintings were designed for postcard mailings, according to Wiejaczka. The paintings are titled “The Guardian” for Grand Traverse Lighthouse, Leelanau County; Winter’s End” for Point Betsie Lighthouse, Benzie County; “Last Light” for North Pierhead, Manistee County; and “Safe Harbor” North Breakwater Light, Mason County.

He said the paintings acknowledge Michigan’s greatest natural resource: the water. All four counties comprising the 101st District, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason share the coastline of Lake Michigan.

“As the lighthouses are used for navigational purposes their mere existence make a statement about our shared values of trust, safety, security, and responsibility,” Wiejaczka said. “The paintings were created with these principles in mind.”

Wiejaczka has been working on the paintings since the beginning of the year.

“‘Last Light’ seems to bring back fond memories such as a father holding his daughter’s hand, couples enjoying a walk along the pier, and two young people contemplating their lives together while watching the distant sunset,” he said.

Wiejaczka donated 12 fine art prints of the paintings to Parenting Communities in Leelanau County, Leelanau Artists Supporting Leelanau Children at the Leland Lodge.

“This is the first time prints have been available of my work,” he said. “Any charities can contact me if they would like prints donated for their fundraisers.”

Wiejaczka can be reached at kmwiej@gmail.com.