Local organizations benefit from MCACA grants

TRAVERSE CITY — Eighteen arts and cultural groups in northwest Michigan have been approved for minigrant funds through the Michigan Council for the Arts & Cultural Affairs (MCACA) Regranting Program for local projects and professional development planned between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, 2019.

The organizations will share $37,500 in total funding.

The regrant program is funded by MCACA and administered locally through Rotary Charities/NorthSky Nonprofit Network in Traverse City.

Elizabeth Lane Oliver Art Center and Michigan Legacy Art Park in Benzie County are among the organizations receiving minigrants for professional and organizational development .

MCACA regranting goals are to address arts and cultural needs, increase public access to arts and culture, build capacity and support projects that preserve, produce or present traditional or contemporary arts and culture.

The grants are funded by the State of Michigan through the Michigan Arts and Cultural Affairs and administered through 10 regional districts. Rotary Charities/NorthSky is administering Region 2 funding for Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.

In addition to minigrant funding, MCACA awarded $671,200 to 23 organizations in the 10-county region for operational and project support, facilities and equipment improvements and arts in education residencies. Local recipients include:

• Benzie, $39,000: Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra, Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts, Michigan Legacy Art Park; and

• Manistee, $34,500: Historic Vogue Theatre and Ramsdell Regional Center for Arts.

For questions about MCACA minigrants or notification of future arts funding information, contact Mary Bevans Gillett, regrant coordinator, at (231) 883-8388 or mgillett03@gmail.com.