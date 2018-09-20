Looking Back for Sept. 21

20 YEARS AGO

4-H Club thanks auction buyers

Food and hearty eaters were aplenty at the 4-H Auction Buyer’s Banquet Saturday night in the Lions Pavilion at the county fairgrounds. Some 250-290 people attended the huge buffet-style dinner, which serves as a thank you to those who participated in the 4-H auction held during the county fair in July. The food is prepared by the 4-H clubs that benefited from the auction.

40 YEARS AGO

Enrollment down at West Shore

Mary Murphy, acting dean of students at West Shore Community College, brought bad tidings to the WSCC board meeting Wednesday afternoon. She reported enrollment in the college is quite low compared to last fall’s figures. Ms. Murphy said there are 782 students enrolled for classes this fall, down 130 students or 14 percent from last fall.

Repaving project

A “mean green machine” is being used for the US-31 repaving project currently underway. The machine is actually a mild-mannered planer which removes the top layer of pavement down to the existing curb level. This process saves the existing curbs and gutters so that resurfacing of the road won’t result in pavement above the curbline. The project is scheduled for completion in 40 working days, that is, days when inclement weather doesn’t interfere.

80 YEARS AGO

Sewage plant application in Washington

The application for Public Works Administration funds to assist in construction of a $254,130 local sewage disposal plant now is in Washington, city commissioners were informed at their meeting last night by Frederick Clohset, city attorney, and speedy action on the request is expected. Under the proposed plan, the city would pay 55 percent of the cost of the disposal plant with the PWA grant covering the remaining 45 percent.

Fall color tour

Michigan’s Flaming Forests, the autumn color time in West Michigan, is the next big event on the program for the resort territory. “Jack Frost’s superb paint job” is always the signal for thousands of resorters to return to their summer haunts for a last look before winter closes in. Plans for the Manistee tour are being made under the direction of Bob Dilliard who heads the Kiwanis club committee. He announces that Oct. 9 has been selected as the tentative date for the tour here.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum