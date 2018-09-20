PREP ROUNDUP: Manistee swimmers down Fremont in dual meet

MANISTEE — Manistee swimming hosted Fremont Thursday and the Chippewas defeated the Packers 91-68.

Lauren Mendians won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly with times of 2:17.63 and 1:14.96, respectively. Jaelyn Thomas took first in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard freestyle with times of 2:42.27 and 1:01.54, respectively.

“Some of our younger kids had a chance to swim the varsity event for the first time,” said Manistee head coach Corey Van Fleet. “You know, stand up there and be counted. There’s nothing like fear and peer pressure to get you going a little bit. They did a good job tonight. … We swam very well all the way through.”

The team of Mendians, Anna Lee, Ginger Hiipakka and Thomas won the 200-yard medley relay with a 2:11.46. Maddy Fox, Hiipakka, Thomas and Mendians took first in the 200-yard freestyle while Fox, Reanna Sutter, Calli Ronnig and Lee won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:29.81

Manistee next competes at Holland at noon Saturday.

Brethren volleyball sweeps Crossroads

BRETHREN — Brethren volleyball defeated Big Rapids Crossroads in three sets at home Thursday by scores of 25-19, 27-25 and 25-15, moving to 2-2 on the season and 2-2 in the West Michigan D League.

“We’re playing technically very well,” said Brethren head coach Jody Powell. “A little on the slow side, instead of fast. I think they don’t realize that they’re pretty good. … Then they get some energy up and it would start to carry them through and they started to trust themselves and they pushed through that third set.”

Whitney Danks recorded 10 kills, four aces, two blocks and seven digs for the Bobcats. Summer Young added 20 assists, seven digs and three aces while Megan Cordes tallied 18 digs, two aces and an assist.

Brethren next competes at Marion Tuesday at 7 p.m.

MCC beats Marion in marathon match

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central hosted Marion in a volleyball match that saw the Sabers win in five sets by scores of 24-26, 25-16, 31-29, 15-25 and 15-11 Thursday.

“Serving was right on,” said Sabers head coach Dan Long. “They played more aggressive at the net. … We had like 18 kills, so that spread out some good points. We’re happy about that.”

Lisa Giani led the Sabers with seven kills, six aces, three assists, two blocks and a dig. Rylee Feliczak added five kills, one ace and two assists while Natalie McLinden tallied four aces and three blocks.

MCC next competes at Bear Lake Tuesday at 7 p.m.