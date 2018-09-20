STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

4 Michigan community mental health centers get funding boost

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Four Michigan community mental health centers have been selected as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics and are getting a boost in funding.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan on Thursday announced the designation for Kalamazoo Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services; Easter Seals Michigan in Auburn Hills; West Michigan Community Mental Health System in Ludington and HealthWest in Muskegon.

Stabenow says each clinic will get $4 million in funding over the next two years to provide comprehensive behavioral health and addiction treatment services.

The mental health centers are among more than two dozen selected nationwide. The aim is to provide around-the-clock crisis services; outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services; screenings, risk assessments and diagnoses. They’ll partner with hospitals law enforcement and others.

California woman falls, dies at Michigan park

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — A California woman has died after falling 200 feet at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The National Park Service says the 32-year-old woman fell Wednesday at Chapel Beach. Her name wasn’t immediately released. Pictured Rocks is a long, narrow park with 15 miles of cliffs along Lake Superior.

Chief ranger Joe Hughes tells the Marquette Mining Journal that authorities are trying to determine if the woman was alone when the fall occurred.

Unsafe lead, copper levels in water at half Detroit schools

DETROIT (AP) — Unsafe levels of lead or copper have been found in drinking water fountains and other fixtures at more than half of Detroit Public Schools Community District buildings.

Tests show elevated levels in 57 schools. The 106-school district relies on federal protocols to determine water safety. Results are pending for 17 more.

The problems at Detroit schools follow a lead-tainted water crisis in Flint, Michigan. Flint didn’t properly treat corrosive river water in 2014 and 2015, causing lead in old pipes to contaminate water in homes and businesses.

Some Flint children later were found with elevated blood lead levels, which can cause developmental delays and other health problems.

Detroit officials believe old fixtures could be to blame for the contamination in schools, where water coolers and bottled water are currently provided.

— From the Associated Press