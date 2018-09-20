Street by street: Kaleva Beautification Team makes call to clean up village

KALEVA — A community is built by its citizens, brick by brick and street by street. That’s also how one is preserved.

The Kaleva Historical Society’s Beautification Team is making a call to its community for cooperation and collaboration to “Improve Kaleva: Street by Street.”

“That’s our new motto,” said Cindy Asiala of the Kaleva Historical Society, “And we’re willing to do whatever we can to help out and make positive changes in the village.”

The Beautification Team’s latest mission is focused on Kaleva’s most traveled streets for residents and visitors alike. Several properties along these routes are in need of cleaning or care, which committee members believe will take a community effort.

“We took a look at what we called major streets that lead into the village and to significant businesses and buildings, like the churches, the Bottle House Museum, the Log Cabin, etc.,” said Jim Draze, member of Kaleva’s Historical Society and chair of the village’s planning commission. “Along those roads, there are properties that would look more appealing if they were better taken care of, but having a few volunteers continually address them doesn’t get the job done over time.”

Through letters and other communicative efforts, the Beautification Team is asking property owners to hop aboard the campaign to clean up, pick up or cut grass.

“We’re talking to everybody,” Draze said, “private property owners, landlords, local government, county government, schools. All of those entities own property within the village, so we’re asking everyone to pitch in.”

Asiala added that part of the effort is showing appreciation for those who have lent a helping hand.

“We want to make sure to thank those who have taken part,” she said, “and we’ll work with the people who may need help cleaning or pulling weeds, whatever it may be.”

The Village of Kaleva does have zoning and blight ordinances to address extreme issues, but only as a last resort, Draze explained.

“It’s not that we think the zoning and blight ordinance are ineffective, but on their own they’re not going to get the job done,” he said. “A community is never going to be satisfactorily successful using simply ordinances and enforcement. They are necessary to keep order, but that’s not the way to build a community.

“A community has to be built by the people in the community.”

Fittingly, the Historical Society likens this latest effort to the village’s Finnish settlers.

“We’re simply saying, ‘Hey folks, let’s be proud of our village,'” Draze said. “Let’s build more community spirit: the kind of spirit that really built Kaleva.’

“We feel that it’s kind of been lost,” he added, “and it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just how communities develop over time. But the community prospers when it’s faithful to its tradition and what made it strong in the beginning: an ethic of perseverance: ‘Let’s get the job done and let’s be a good place to live.'”

The Beautification Team was formed in 2009, then with a goal of “Restoring Kaleva: One lot at a time.”

Since then, the committee has raised over $15,000 to demolish an abandoned home, install welcome signs, clean up abandoned property and install attractive directional signs around the village. The team also maintains flower pots at village entry points and around the village annually.

“In 2009, we saw that there were a lot of things that needed to be done to get the community going in an upward track,” Draze said. “We don’t feel that Kaleva is in bad shape. There has been a lot of progress made, but we feel it’s necessary to take it to the next step.

“The community is at the point now where everybody has to do their part.”