Trinity to host worship service in honor of Kirchenberg

MANISTEE — A service of praise and thanks will be held this weekend for Mark Kirchenberg at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Kirchenberg recently retired from teaching at Trinity Lutheran School in Manistee after 38 years. He received his BA from Concordia Teachers College in 1976 and his Master of Church Music in 1980 from the same college. Kirchenberg accepted the call to teach and be the director of parish music in 1980; he and his wife Dale have made Trinity Manistee their home ever since.

Kirchenberg will continue to serve as director of parish music.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the church, located at 420 Oak St. in Manistee. The Rev. Eric Tritten from Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Hudson, Ohio, will be the guest speaker; he is a former student of Kirchenberg. Natalie Fisk, another former student, will assist with music, while other former students will be instrumentalists. Special music will be offered by Trinity’s Senior Choir. There will be a presentation by Travis Grulke, from the Education Department of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Michigan District, Ann Arbor.

Following the worship service, a dinner will be provided in the fellowship hall with a short program of tribute and presentations. David Moehring, principal of Trinity Lutheran School, will be the master of ceremonies.

The public is invited to attend.