Author to present talk on biking across America

MANISTEE — Author and veteran cyclist Robert Downes will present his digital-video talk, “Cross Country,” about his bike ride across America next month.

The presentation will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Manistee Public Library.

In 2016, Downes did a solo 2,711-mile bike tour from Seattle to his home in Traverse City, camping all the way. His trip took him over the Rockies and across the Great Plains on what are known as the Northern Tier and Lewis & Clark bike routes. His talk will also include highlights of other notable bike routes across North America, such as the Katy Trail in Missouri and the C&O Canal Trail along the Potomac River. Downes will discuss the kind of equipment, safety measures and routes that make for a satisfying bike tour.

Downes is the author of “Biking Northern Michigan: The Best & Safest Routes in the Lower Peninsula.” He has also published two books about backpacking around the world: “Planet Backpacker and “I Promised You Adventure.” Additionally, his 2016 historical novel of the Ojibwe Indians, “Windigo Moon,” has been awarded three literary prizes. His latest book is the thriller/murder-mystery, “Bicycle Hobo,” which he describes as “Moby Dick on a bicycle.”

Additionally, Downes is the communications director for the Cherry Capital Cycling Club and heads up the Traverse City Authors group. He is a veteran presenter who aims to entertain and inform.