‘Christmas on Angel Street’ auditions slated for Sept. 30, Oct. 2

MANISTEE — Manistee Civic Players will host auditions for “Christmas on Angel Street.”

Auditions will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 30 and 7-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2. at at Manistee High School.

Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script. No preparation is necessary.

“Christmas on Angel Street” is a musical play. Book and lyrics are by Connie Cross Smith.

The play is modern parable reaffirming the true meaning of giving.

“Christmas on Angel Street” is a story about Jed, a 13-year-old newsboy, and Cassie, his 8-year-old sister. The orphans live alone in a room behind a hardware store, with their only means of support is the newspaper money, but Jed wants to buy his sister a special Christmas gift. This is a story about choices people make and the true meaning of giving.

Children of all ages and adults are needed for the show. A lot of traditional Christmas carols are included in the show.

Order tickets in advance by calling (231) 723-7188.