College Night at WSCC set for Oct. 8

SCOTTVILLE — By the time most students reach the junior and senior grade levels they begin thinking about “the next step” and what comes after high school.

One of those options that many students select is college. However, that raises more questions about career options and which is the best college to attend to attain those goals. Tossed on top of that are details about financial aid and what needs to be done to receive it.

Another option is seeking a career in the military. Once again the questions come up about which branch of service and what are the benefits offered for each one.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 students and their parents can get answers to some of those questions when West Shore Community College will host its annual College Night in the WSCC Recreation Center. More than 30 colleges, universities and military representatives will be on hand that evening to meet with and provide information.

WSCC dean of student services Chad Inabinet said it really is a good opportunity for high school students to do some one-stop shopping when planning their future.

“College Night is a another way West Shore serves its community by bringing all these institutions together under one roof,” said Inabinet. “It’s a great way for students to plan the next step in their educational journey.”

Manistee Catholic Central academic counselor Rachel Henderson agreed that College Night is important.

“Identifying multiple post secondary education pathways and facilitating smooth transitions for students is one of Manistee Catholic Central School’s Reach Higher Program’s priorities,” said Henderson. “The College Night event at WSCC is a wonderful opportunity for our students to learn even more about the numerous opportunities that will be before them when they graduate high school.”

Henderson pointed out that taking the next step after high school needs a lot of research by students and parents.

“It can be overwhelming to figure out what you ‘want to be when you grow up,'” said Henderson. “It is our hope that exposing students to more options and giving them more chances to learn and ask questions, that choice and transition will be made more confidently and with ease.”

Manistee High School counselor Paul Howes said he likes the ability to see so many different options at one location.

“It allows students of every grade level to go and visit colleges in one spot to get information on what programs they have to offer,” said Howes. “Then if they want to follow up with a visit to the campus it leads to an easy transition.”

Howes said the financial aid is a big key to the process, and students and parents can find out more information at that time on that subject.

“There will financial aid representatives there, and we will be doing the FAFSA completion event on Nov. 7 for families in Manistee County so that kinds of coincides with it as well,” said Howes. “Picking the right institution for your needs for both financial and education purposes is important.”

Kelsey Rhodes who works with high school seniors at Manistee High School as the Michigan College Access Network’s (MCAN) AdviseMI program said this is a busy time for high school seniors.

“I would definitely recommend students to attend,” said Rhodes. “I am already working with some students who are applying for college or just researching right now. So if they are at that point, they would benefit from going and meeting with the people at the College Night. If they don’t have any direction at this point it would also be very beneficial to start out there.”

Some of the colleges that will be in attendance at the WSCC College Night will be the University of Michigan, Ferris State University, Central Michigan University, Grand Valley State University, Western Michigan University, and Oakland University and many others. There will also be others from the military and WSCC Financial Aid office will be present.

Earlier in the day, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., WSCC students looking to move on to the next level with a transfer will have the opportunity to meet with the advisers in the Schoenherr Campus Center atrium.