FISHING REPORT: Fall fishing starting with cooler temps, inland lakes heating up

Rain and cooler temperatures should help produce some better fishing, the DNR said. Salmon are in the rivers, the DNR said, but water temperatures are just too warm especially in the smaller shallow rivers. The bite on the inland lakes is starting to pick up.

At Frankfort, chinook salmon can still be found out in front of the piers and in the harbor, but the numbers are decreasing, the DNR said. Lots of coho were seen in Platte Bay.

“The coho fishing is starting to slow down a bit in Platte Bay,” Amanda Rommell of Tiny Bubbles Charter, in Frankfort said. “More fish are heading to the river than hanging out in the lake.”

Anglers were seeing a lower number of Chinook salmon being caught at the Betsie River.

Perch anglers at Portage Lake found a few large fish in 10 to 15 feet near the drops, the DNR said, while bass and panfish numbers have been slow but some reported off and on success.

“A few people have been going out in the big lake for salmon and also off the piers up here,” Kristen Loeffler, of Don’s Sporting Goods, said. “I’ve heard a lot of people have been heading for the mouth of the Manistee River and up by Tippy Dam.”

Surface water temperatures at Manistee climbed back up to near 70 degrees, the DNR said, while Chinook slowed and lots of coho were coming in. Fish were caught 40 to 70 feet down in 150 to 220 feet with spoons and meat rigs, the DNR said, adding pier fishing was slow.

“We are expecting another push of salmon with the cooler weather,” Chelsea Pete, of Dloop Outfitters in Wellston said. “We’re expecting steelhead to show up in one to two weeks.”

“It’s been a little bit slow,” Adam Eckerson, of Pappy’s Bait Shop, in Wellston said.

“We’re waiting for a good rain to come in.”

Surface water temperatures warmed back up at Ludington. A good number of coho were spotted along with lake trout and steelhead were also caught.

Good size salmon are still being caught at the Pere Marquette River but the better fishing was in the early morning or late evening when it is cooler, the DNR said.