Inaugural Recycle Rama set for Sept. 29

MANISTEE — Recycling options are available across Northwest Michigan, but on Sept. 29 they’ll be concentrated right in Manistee.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Manistee High School (525 12th St.), the inaugural Recycle Rama Northwest Michigan event will serve as a one-stop drop-off for citizens’ “hard to recycle” materials and “in good condition” reuse items.

The purpose of the event is to provide a convenient, free or low-cost drop-off day where various materials will be collected for recycling or reuse. In one location and in one day, a variety of collection partners will be on site to collect “hard to recycle” and “in good condition” reuse materials for free or a small fee.

“This event is actually a culmination of a couple years worth of planning,” said Sarah Archer, Manistee County’s recycling coordinator. “We’ve held many meetings with stakeholders in the region to address a lack of resources for recycling in the area, with the goal of improving the options in Manistee County.”

Recycle Rama is made possible by a USDA Rural Development grant facilitated by the Alliance for Economic Success as part of the Regional Resource Recovery (3R) Project. The project team is made up of representatives from local units of government, county governments, educational institutions and environmental organizations throughout Northwest Michigan.

The focus of the project and its members is to develop a collaborative solution for resource recovery and to improve and expand current recycling throughout the area.

“We had an opportunity to apply for a grant on a regional level for a broader and bigger impact,” Archer said. “What it really boiled down to was this single event to help raise awareness and bring attention to some of the opportunities that are out there, not just to recycle your traditional household packaging materials but to maybe go beyond, to keep things from going into a landfill.

“It also helps support the missions and causes of these local organizations that are involved.”

A wide variety of materials are being accepted by the collection partners which include Bay Area Recycling for Charities, eRecycle TC, Larry Bowling Metal Recycling, Lighthouse Pregnancy Center, Love INC, Manistee County Libraries, Manistee Lion’s Club, Padnos and VFW Bear Creek Post #6333.

Items that are being collected for reuse include appliances, household furniture, books, infant and toddler items, winter clothing, eye glasses and sunglasses, and camping supplies. All reuse items are being collected by local service organizations and must be in good usable condition. Items may be turned away if deemed unusable by the collection partner.

Materials that will be accepted for recycling include electronics, scrap metal, non-working appliances, mattresses and box springs, car batteries, American flags and polystyrene (Styrofoam). Many of these materials are free to recycle. However, some items do have a fee.

For a full list of acceptable materials and fees, visit RecycleRamaNWMI.wixsite.com/2018.

The website will also provide an event map. The map shows where to enter the event, how traffic will be directed through the high school’s parking lot and where the collection partner stations will be set up. Attendees are asked to take note of the materials they are bringing and pack their vehicle accordingly for drop-off. (The items that will be unloaded at the event’s first stations should be packed in one’s car last.)

Attendees are also asked not to bring household trash, household hazardous waste, household batteries, tires, paint, light bulbs or anything else not listed on the website. Any unaccepted materials cannot be left at the event site.

Sponsors supporting the Recycle Rama event include Amor Sign Studios, Family Fare, Meijer, Two Slices, Padnos, Larsen’s Landscaping and Sports Ink.

Archer said volunteers are still welcome to help staff the event. To volunteer, contact Manistee County Recycles at (855) 246-9376 or kaela@iriswastediversion.com prior to the event.

“We’re really excited about it and we’re hoping people will like it too,” Archer said. “We hope to make it happen on an annual basis.”

For more information on Recycle Rama, visit RecycleRamaNWMI.wixsite.com/2018 or contact Manistee County Recycles.