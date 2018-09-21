Looking Back for Sept. 22

20 YEARS AGO

Onekama takes Manton by storm

The Onekama golf team is playing well at the right time of the year. For the first time in its five-year history, the Portagers had all competitors shoot 51 or under during a Northwest Conference dual meet at The Heathlands. Onekama beat Manton, 169-189, on Monday. Colin Fink took medalist honors, carding a 1-under 35 for his personal best.

40 YEARS AGO

Kaleva historical marker

The long awaited time for the installation of the historical marker for Kaleva has come. Most of the needed materials have arrived and the site committee is busy completing the project which is located in the Kaleva downtown area on Wuoski Avenue west of the Luhtanen Appliance and east of the former post office building. The date set for the dedication is September 30 at 2 p.m.

“Grease” is the word!

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is hit musical, “Grease” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Showtimes this week are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

60 YEARS AGO

Beard to open Kaleva office

The Kaleva Medical Facility announces that Dr. Leonard D. Beard of Grand Rapids will open a dental office September 29 in the office of the late Dr. Ernest P. Dunnigan. He will be here Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of each week for daytime and evening office hours.

80 YEARS AGO

Maple Street to be widened

One of the city WPA projects now underway that will bring additional convenience to the motoring public is the widening of Maple Street for one half block south of River Street. A crew has completed removal of one-third of the sidewalk from Miller’s News Stand to the City Drug Store and the pavement will be extended four feet. This will give much needed additional parking space in that area.

No apple show

The agricultural committee of the Board of Commerce has decided against continuation of the Manistee Apple Show, according to Roy Overpack, Board of Commerce secretary.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum