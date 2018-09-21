Manistee Area Public Schools celebrate 2018 homecoming

MANISTEE — The River Street area was filled with plenty of Blue and Gold colors late Friday afternoon when the Manistee Area Public Schools held their 2018

Homecoming Parade.

Students from all levels of the school took part in the parade as spirit was running sky high in anticipation for Friday’s big game between the undefeated Chippewa football team and Muskegon Orchard View at Chippewa Field.

Honored at halftime of that game was the homecoming court that included Raegan Codden (freshmen representative), Lauren Mendians (sophomore representative), Navaeh Mannon (junior representative), Grace Bottrell (queen candidate), Heather Antal (queen candidate), Erin Dorn (queen candidate), Emma Witkowski (queen candidate) and Isabela Riley (queen candidate),Trevor Mikula (freshmen representative), Eric Smith (sophomore representative), Keegan Bonzheim (junior representative), Trevor Johns (king candidate), Logan Buren (king candidate), Trac Allen (king candidate), Abdiel Nunez (king candidate) and Bryson Jensen (king candidate).

All week long students took part in fun activities to mark the occasion as classes competed against each other and there were dress up days each day of the week, pep assemblies, a bonfire and much more.

Tonight the homecoming dance will take place at the Manistee Middle/High School Commons area beginning at 8:30 p.m.