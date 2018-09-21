Search called off for missing Frankfort woman

Multiple agencies searched Bear Lake this afternoon for windsurfer

BEAR LAKE — A search was suspended at dark today after a Frankfort woman went missing on Bear Lake this afternoon.

A Frankfort couple went out windsurfing on Bear Lake shortly after 2 p.m. today. The 66-year-old woman was about a quarter mile ahead of her husband when he witnessed her go down, but due to the distance, he was unable to give an exact location, according to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.

He told police she is an excellent swimmer and an expert windsurfer, having surfed all over the world.

Deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office were called out around 4:30 p.m. to search for a female subject.

The surfboard she was riding on was later located on the east shore of Bear Lake, however, the sail was not found, according to police. High gusty winds and waves exceeding three feet made the search extremely difficult.

The search team on Friday consisted of the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and members of the Bear Lake Fire Department. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flew in from Traverse City to assist. Deputies were also assisted by Munson EMS and members of the Bear Lake Fire Department who searched the ground in and around the entire lake.

The search will reconvene Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office plans to use scans and dive teams from the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Unit and Michigan State Police; the MSP has approved a helicopter to assist the efforts.