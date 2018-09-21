Senior Center to host potluck on Sunday

By SARAH HOWARD

Manistee County Council on Aging Executive Director

Happy weekend Manistee County! I hope you are enjoying yourselves in one of the most beautiful places in America. Manistee County has so much to offer, I am so proud to call it home.

I can’t wait, this is my favorite season. Autumn is the most beautiful time of the year, especially in Manistee County. We have so much to offer this time of year. Our colors are so beautiful; apple orchards, pumpkin patches and so much more. Find something interesting to do this weekend and enjoy Manistee County.

We have a potluck scheduled for Sunday. It starts at 1 p.m., so come down to the Senior Center, bring a dish to pass and enjoy some good friends, delicious food and great fellowship. We hope you try something new and stop by on Sunday.

I have a fun mystery trip coming up this Friday. We are doing the “Best of the Best” for this mystery trip. I hope everyone enjoys some of the fun I have planned. This trip is full, but if you would like to have some fun, call and get signed up for the October mystery trip.

We are also getting ready for our afternoon dinner dance on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at the beautiful Ramsdell ballroom. We hope you come and celebrate autumn with everyone. Jerry Zupin is catering this delicious meal and Butch Baker and the Just 4 Fun Band will be entertaining. Be ready for a great time and don’t forget to pick up your tickets at the Senior Center.

This week we have some great programs and activities. Monday is Police Talk with Sheriff John O’Hagan. We never know what or who he may be sharing with us. This is always such a great time. Make sure you stop by at 12:30 p.m. on Monday to see what the topic is.

Tuesday we have bridge in the afternoon. This is no average bridge game, it is a competitive bridge and they put the scores online and compete with other bridge groups all over the country.

Wednesday, we have Fun Bingo, which is just such a fun time. Stop in and give this fun activity a try.

Thursday is Game Day at 10:30 a.m. Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon will be coming in to entertain at 11:30 a.m. And at 12:30 p.m., we have the Drum Circle, across the street at the city marina building. Come in and enjoy one or all of these great programs.

We are getting ready for some really important decisions for the new Manistee County Council on Aging’s George Frederick and Beverly Jane Wagoner Senior Center. I was notified that we are going to have the Chamber Leadership Team designing, planning and building a patio at the new building. If there are any seniors who would like to work on this wonderful project, give me a call for some more information. We are starting to clean up the property before winter with a couple of work bees. If you have a passion for yard work give us a call for dates and times; the more the merrier.

This past week was such a great time. We had Dr. Slate from Riemer Eye Center who did such a wonderful presentation on the aging eye. Everyone really felt that it was a great presentation and was really informative. Thank you Dr. Slate for taking the time out of your busy schedule to share with all of us.

Tuesday, we had the 3Ds in singing some of the best songs for all of us. I absolutely love these guys. There is never a Toe Tapping Tuesday that I don’t find myself smiling, singing or just tapping my toes. Thank you guys, you are such great examples of what volunteers are.

Wednesday was White Elephant Bingo. This is always so much fun. There were so many things that I would want to take home, except my family would yell at me, since I don’t need any of these wonderful treasures.

Thursday, we had Painting with Trish. This is the first time Trish did this class at the Senior Center. All of the pictures were just beautiful. Thank you everyone who participated in this program. I hope we can do this class again. Thanks Trish, it was nice to see how you teach during your program.

Friday, we had the senior food pantry. This is such an important program. We serve about 170 Seniors during this program. If you are looking for a way to help out in your community, please donate to a food bank.

I hope you have a great week and remember to try something new!

FLU SHOT CLINIC

The Senior Center’s annual flu shot clinic will be held on Friday, Sept. 28. Please call the Senior Center to make an appointment. The day of the clinic those signed up will need their insurance cards and picture ID.

FOOD BANK

The Senior center food bank takes place from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be Oct. 19. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (MMAP)

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill. Open enrollment begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 5.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work or snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 1.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for two women to volunteer as visitors, and we have a male visitor who needs a homebound senior to visit.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis at (23) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The Senior Center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the Senior Center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Mondays at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit & Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Senior Center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held at 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center. Inside walking group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Marilla meal site. The seated Tai Chi class will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoons at the city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors and there is a fee per class for all others.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group is looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the Senior Center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE

We’re looking for cribbage players. Our game day is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to sign up.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Sept. 24: Police Talk.

Sept. 27: Game Day. We will be playing bunco at 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 27: Drum circle at 12:30 p.m. at the city marina building.

Sept. 27: Carrie Selbee & Roger Tarczon.

Sept. 28: Mystery Trip.

Sept. 28: Flu shot clinic.

Oct. 2: Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds.

Oct. 7: Lions vs Packers trip.

Oct. 21: Last potluck of the year at 1 p.m. Please bring a dish to pass and a healthy appetite.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Sunday

· 1 p.m., Potluck

Monday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 12:30 p.m., Police Talk

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

· 6 p.m., Pinochle

Tuesday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 1 p.m., Bridge

Wednesday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 10 a.m., Losing it

· 11 a.m., Fun bingo

· Noon, Meal

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & strength for seniors

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

Thursday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 10:30 a.m., Bunco/Game day

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· 11:30 a.m., Carrie Selbee

· Noon, Meal

· 12:30 p.m., Drum circle (marina building)

· 2 p.m., Seated Tai Chi (marina building)

Friday

· Flu shot clinic (by appointment)

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & strength for seniors

MENU FOR WEEK of Sept. 24-28

Monday: Chinese pepper steak over rice, Asian vegetables, diced carrots, peaches, roll.

Tuesday: Chili, egg salad sandwich, coleslaw, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over noodles, corn, beets, fruit cocktail, roll.

Thursday: Mushroom steak, mashed potatoes, squash, vanilla pudding, roll.

Friday: Ranch chicken, scalloped potatoes, sugar snap peas, ice cream, roll.

(Menu is subject to change)