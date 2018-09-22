BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

NIGON

Luke and Amy Nigon, of Greenwood, Wis., are the proud parents of a baby boy.

Isaac Joseph Nigon was born on Sept. 7, 2018, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wis. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces at birth.

Grandparents are Joseph and Rosemary Chick, of Manistee, Mich., and Martin and Kathleen Nigon, of Greenwood, Wis.

Great-grandparents are Jerome and Barbara Chick, of Manistee, Mich.; Shirley Zajac, of Manistee, Mich.; Donald and Mary Ann Lindner, of Greenwood, Wis.; and Geraldine Nigon, of Rochester, Minn.

Baby Isaac joins brother Dylan Nigon.

BROADBENT

Dan and Sonya Broadbent, of Manistee, announce the birth of their baby girl.

Bridget Renee Broadbent was born on Sept. 19, 2018, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces at birth.

Maternal grandparents are Scott and Renee Solberg, of Manistee, Mich.

Paternal grandfather is Alan Broadbent, of Melbourne, Fla.

Bridget joins brother Eli Scott Broadbent.