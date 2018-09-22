ED HOOGTERP: Former candidate asks GOP to stop negative campaign

TO THE EDITOR:

In my mailbox today, I received an oversized, full-color postcard from the Michigan Republican Party. It showed an unflattering image of Democratic State Representative candidate Kathy Wiejaczka, along with a false claim that Ms. Wiejaczka has a plan to “ruin your healthcare” by putting “bureaucrats in charge of choosing your doctor.”

The Republican mailing is unfair, untrue and unacceptable.

We are in a time of great conflict that demands principled action from our leaders. It is distressing to see that one of America’s great political parties has fallen so low in an effort to retain power. Perhaps this sort of deliberate lie is considered normal in some faraway place where these postcards are concocted. Here in Northern Michigan, we deserve better.

To be clear: I ran against Ms. Wiejaczka this summer in the Democratic Primary for State Representative in the 101st District (Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee and Mason counties). She defeated me by a wide margin, but she earned my respect.

We disagreed on certain things, but we discussed our differences truthfully and in public. She worked hard, demonstrated that she cares about the residents of our district, and spoke of her willingness to engage with Republicans and Democrats in Lansing.

The voters of our district have a right to demand that kind of positive message and respectful behavior from BOTH parties in the general election.

My message to Michigan Republicans and their negative campaign machine is this: Stop it.

Just, stop it.

Edward Hoogterp

Beulah