Dennos Center announces 2018-19 schedule

Traverse City — The Dennos Museum Center at Northwestern Michigan College is pleased to announce the 2018-2019 Dennos Performance Season in Milliken Auditorium.

The Dennos concert series presents a diverse lineup of exciting performances in one of the best concert venues in the region. Their state-of-the-art sound, professional staff, and comfortable seating present an exceptional experience from any seat in the house.

The adjoining museum serves as a beautiful and spacious reception area where you can meet the performing artists, or view the current exhibitions in our newly expanded galleries. The museum’s galleries open one hour before the performance and your concert ticket provides free admission at that time.

This season they will feature outstanding blues and bluegrass, world music and jazz. Two great jazz pianists will bookend the series with Vijay Iyer, in collaboration with the Interlochen Center for the Arts and the legendary Bob James returning in a trio format featuring work from his newest CD Espresso, along with more jazz by Metta Quintet.

Performers from Chicago to Ireland, Inner Mongolia and China are all part of the season. Including blues with John Primer and Albert Cummings, blue grass with Michael Cleveland and the Famekeepers, world music with Anda Union, Dervish, and Aguankó, plus our ever popular specialty shows with Irish Christmas in America and the Golden Dragon Acrobats.

In addition to offering public performances some of the performers will have educational offerings with special concert/workshops for schools. Educators wanting information on these performances should contact Jason Dake, Curator of Education at (231) 995-1029.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.dennosmuseum.org, www.MyNorthTickets.com, and (800)836-0717. Tickets are also available at the Dennos Museum Center, (231) 995-1055.