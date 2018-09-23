Looking Back for Sept. 24

20 YEARS AGO

Library begins PR campaign

Manistee County Library board members and staff are gearing up for an effort to inform and educate the public on the reasons they believe voters should approve a proposed 0.5-mill levy that the library is seeking in the November election. The library operates on 0.73 mills, funding which was renewed in the Aug. 4 primary. However, a similar proposal to levy 0.5 additional mills failed in the same election.

60 YEARS AGO

Wendel Realty completes several sales

R.F. Wendel announces the following real estate: The Thompson estate garage in the village of Bear Lake (formerly occupied by Gilmore’s Standard Service) to Aaron Ford and Julius Plagany; the Thompson estate house on the corner of Cody and Wise streets in Bear Lake to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Merriman; The Seldon J. Odell 120-acre farm in Arcadia Township to Paul Blumenfeld of Detroit; The R.F. Wendel 137-acre property on Lake Michigan to Callahan and Schrimer of Pontiac.

80 YEARS AGO

Kruse funeral rites on Monday

Funeral services for Chief of Police Frank Kruse, who died unexpectedly yesterday afternoon following an operation at Mercy Hospital, will be held Monday morning at 9 o’clock from St. Joseph’s Church. Burial will take place in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The many friends and acquaintances of the police officer were shocked to hear of his untimely death yesterday.

Onekama will enlarge school

Onekama school patrons carried the proposition to increase the tax limit to finance an $18,100 addition to the school building. Vote in the Wednesday evening election stood 183 yes, 90 no and one blank, carrying by just the two-thirds majority required for passing.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum