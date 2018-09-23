Manistee Catholic Central students set for big homecoming week

MANISTEE — The hallways in Manistee Catholic will be jumping this week as students, staff, alumni and members of the community enjoy the 2018 Homecoming celebration.

MCC director of Marketing and Development Jennifer Howes said this year they are commemorating all the people who helped make Saber Stadium a reality. For the the past half century it has been home to Saber football teams and to plenty of success on the gridiron.

“This year for homecoming we are celebrating Saber Stadium’s 50th year,” said Howes. “We are asking everyone who has volunteered their time and talents to help build or maintain Saber Stadium to join us at the football game and be honored at halftime.

The theme this year is “MCC Around the World” and students opened the celebration last Friday when classes decorated the school hallways. The hallways were transformed into plenty of things to inspire their team in next Friday’s game against the Onekama Portagers.

Today has been designated at “Sabers Through the Years Day,” and students are encouraged to dress in a style from different decades.

It also will be the time for king candidates Joseph Buswinka, Nolan Fortier and Brayden Perkins the opportunity to deliver their speeches to the student body. This is to give the rest of the students the opportunity to see who they want to vote for king.

Besides the three king candidates, the court this year includes Elena Pizana (freshmen representative), Keeton Capling (freshmen representative), Cameryn Sutcliffe (sophomore representative), Mateo Barnett (sophomore representative), Nicole Kaminski (junior representative) and Jalen Tabaczka (junior representative). Also on the court are senior representatives Elena Cunsolo, Greta Vitali and Lisa Giani.

Last year’s queen Sylvia Neph and king Mason Callesen will also be honored as will grand marshal Jim Polisky.

Tuesday will be “Around the World” Theme Day and there will be a pep rally and high school boys volleyball games.

That will be followed up by Dynamic Duo Day on Wednesday for the middle/high school students while the elementary will celebrate with pajama day.

Manistee Ford will also be holding a fundraiser at the school on that day. All participants will get the chance to test drive a new Ford vehicle. Each test drive will earn $20 for MCC. Participants must be 18 years or older. Only one participant is allowed per household address. During the Drive 4 UR School Fundraiser Manistee Catholic’s Washington Group will be holding a spaghetti dinner in the cafeteria.

The fun keeps going after those two events as there will be a Bubble Soccer Game from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the football stadium and that will be followed immediately be the homecoming bonfire.

Tourist Thursday for the middle/high school will be based around a theme of “Travel the World.” The day will also feature a 10 a.m. all school Mass in the school gymnasium.

The big day arrives on Friday with Saber Spirit Day — Jean Day for the middle/high school students centered around a theme of “There is No Place Like Home.” School spirit will be showing at 4:30 p.m. when the Saber Homecoming Parade will run down River Street and include floats, cheerleaders, students and much more.

Right after the parade everyone will gather in the school gymnasium for a pep rally and the MCC Alumni Association will be holding a tailgate party in the school cafeteria. The tailgate party is open to everyone.

At 6:40 p.m., prior to the start of the big game with the Onekama Portagers, there will be a Saber Kid’s Fun Run around the football stadium. Kickoff for the game will be at 7 p.m. and the coronation ceremony is set for halftime of the game.

Saturday evening will be the homecoming dance, and it is set to begin at 8 p.m. in the school cafeteria.