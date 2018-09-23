SCOTTVILLE – The West Shore Wolves Hockey Association (WSWHA) in collaboration with the West Shore Community Ice Arena and USA Hockey, will be holding a try hockey for free session with check-in beginning at 3 p.m. on Sept. 29 and the on-ice hour session beginning at 4 p.m.

The session is available to children ages 4-9 years of age. At this event, children will be outfitted with skates, full hockey gear provided by USA Hockey including stick, pads, helmet, and gloves to be returned at the end of the session.

USA Hockey and WSWHA will provide experienced instructors to help the children on the ice and make this experience one they will never forget. In addition, players and coaches from the West Shore Wolves current hockey teams will be on the ice to help and encourage their team’s future.

No prior skating or hockey experience is necessary and all participants will receive a free hockey jersey and wolves swag, as well as a free hockey session and a family pass to the ice arena.

Parents who are interested in enrolling their child can go to the ice arena website at www.westshorecia.com and click on “try hockey for free registration.” or go to www.maha.org/thff . Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first come first serve basis.

For additional information, email westshorewolveshockey@gmail.com or contact Ted Malt at (231) 499-7693.