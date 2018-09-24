he following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week ending September 28, 1918 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“Between two and three hundred registered men of the city are expected to gather at Ramsdell Hall tonight at 8 o’clock when Sheriff Waal and Capt. Will Wenzel call the meeting to order to consider forming a drill company. It is possible that more than one company will be organized to accommodate those of the 970 men in the city who are liable for service and will wish preliminary training in their future occupation.

“WASHINGTON, Sept. 20.—President Wilson by proclamation today named October 12 as ‘Liberty Day,’ and requested citizens to celebrate the discovery of America in order to stimulate a generous response to the fourth Liberty loan.

“The evil machinations of the autumn equinox against the Manistee county fair continued today, putting the ultimate veto to the happy ending hoped for the festivities. Following a bleak Thursday, during the daylight hours of which the sun shown out wanly at intervals on a fine fair crowd, came a dismal all-night rain with a little snow mixed in, and a damp, dour and forbidding mourning which boded ill for the wind-up day of the annual Onekama classic. But notwithstanding the weather discouragements, yesterday was a day of genuine enjoyment at the fair, and the hard-working officials chirked very appreciably as the ticket takers were given a good workout. While far from a record attendance, yesterday’s crowd was considered a good turnout under favorable conditions and an exceptional one in view of the climatic exhibit put on by September-at-her-worst.

“A Safe Polish For Furniture. During the fall clean-up campaign you will want to polish your furniture so that it will make your home cheerful. San-Tox Furnishine is the best preparation of its kind. It will remove dirt and grime and restore the original luster to any kind of finish. Price 25 cents Per Bottle. HALL DRUG. CO. Mertens.

“Secretary J. C. Beukema, of the Board of Commerce, has been asked by bureau of internal revenue to impress upon Manistee business men the necessity of keeping very accurate account in order that no mistakes will be made in making returns to the government under the pending revenue act.

“In many businesses taxes will be one of the largest items of expense. Taxes should be considered as an expense of the year for which they are assessed, rather than for the year in which they are actually paid, the revenue bureau advises, and the necessary reserves should be provided at once.

“The retail merchant who is able to place before the revenue inspector book records showing exactly how he arrived at his statement of net income will greatly facilitate the government’s task of collecting war revenue and save himself annoyance and expense.

“Notice has been sent to the Board of Commerce, for proper distribution, here, of the fact that all building construction of more than $2,500 value, not already underway, must not be built during the war, unless special permission is granted. The object is to preserve labor and materials for was construction.

“Sixty-five of Manistee’s registered men responded to the call of Sheriff Morris Waal and Capt. Wm. Wenzel and met last night at Ramsdell hall where permanent organization for preliminary military training was effected. The gathering was very enthusiastic, and was attended by registrants of every age. Judging from the spirit evinced last night, next Tuesday’s meeting will see the membership of the organization increased to at least 100.

“Coming out just in time to set, the coy September sun yesterday glinted the county fair at Onekama with a golden finish, and did its bit toward the general good cheer of the occasion. The chill of last autumn, rather than late summer, was in the air, but this did not deter attendance nor detract from the enjoyment.

“J. R. Duncan of East Lansing, an agent of state agricultural college extension work, arrived in Manistee yesterday to visit farmers of the county to aid them in the selection of their seed corn for the next season. A seed corn shortage last year compels most farmers to use their own product for seed and an understanding of the proper method of selection is necessary in order to secure good results, Mr. Duncan explains.

“Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Larsen, 297 Fourth Avenue, have received word from their daughter, Evelyn, who left for Japan last year as a teacher under the foreign mission board, that she has resigned from that position to accept an appointment as assistant interpreter in the American legation at Tokio. Miss Larsen has a command of several languages and after successfully passing the civil service examinations last June was asked to report at the embassy and take up her duties this month.

“All the Manistee county class 1 men registered on August 24 and a few from the classes of June, 1918, and June, 1917, making 64 registrants in all, were called to the court house this afternoon at 3 o’clock to undergo physical examination by the members of the county medical advisory board. The men qualified in the examination are to be inducted into service on October 12.

“A woman would be mighty unhappy tied up for life to a man she couldn’t find fault with now and then.

“Spanish influenza may be a bad disease, but what we have reason to believe is bothering the Huns most now is the good old Yankee grip.

“Now that the Onekama fair is over and we’ve no place in particular to go, especially on gasless Sunday, we’ll likely be favored with a spell of nice, DRY weather. ‘Twas ever so.

“Everybody get ready for the Fourth Liberty loan, not forgetting that Saturday, September 28, is ‘Volunteer Day.’ It is hoped that on that day and the one following (Sunday) to pledge Manistee county’s full quota. We CAN do it.

“Guardian Angels chimes were rung this morning by Fr. Steffes in tribute to the memory of Mrs. Carrie Filer, lovingly remembered for her numerous splendid benefactions to the city. Today is the ninth anniversary of Mrs. Filer’s death. She was the donor of the chimes, and founded and endowed the Carrie Filer Home.

“WASHINGTON, Sept. 23.—Machinery designed to force men out of nonessential employment and muster the women of the nation to take their places was put in motion today by 1,000 community labor boards reaching into every section of the country.

“The boards are acting under detailed instructions from the government, working through the United States employment service.

“Each board will soon publish lists of industries in its locality in which men should be replaced by women. Publication of these lists is expected to cause employers to comply and substitute women as a result of the moral pressure exerted. Where moral pressure fails stronger means may be substituted.

“Marching to the music of an expensive new Victrola which was received Friday as the gift of E. G. Filer, the teachers and children of St. Joseph’s parish school are offering their sincere thanks to the donor of the instrument which takes the place of a steel triangle formerly used to beat music for a daily military drill.

“The practice of marching about the school when required to go through the building has been regularly employed in the school but was under considerable disadvantage due to the fact that the only music was the regular beating of a triangle. Mr. Filer, who learned of the work Friday, has remedied the defect by his gift and marching today was to real music of a military marching song.

The machine will be in active use every day in the school and will teach many pupils their first ideas of stepping to music. Rev. J. A. Bienawski will be given greater opportunity of following his policy of teaching a patriotic spirit as one of the principles of the school. The children of the school are excellent workers of the Junior Red Cross, the Thrift Stamp campaigns and all other war work for young people and will take full advantage of the opportunity given them to increase the military style of their school.

“In a victory fought on the football field and through terms of the rule book, Manistee high school’s football team defeated Shelby high school by a score of 14-13 at Shelby Saturday afternoon.

“Manistee is pretty well postered today for the Fourth Liberty Loan through the energetic efforts of a crew of volunteers, who took in hand the distribution of the wonderful assortment of posters and lithographs sent out by the federal treasury department.

“Under the direction of E. M. Gerred, county commissioner of schools, the school children of the county are resuming the intensive campaign to sell War Savings Stamps, which they were asked by state authorities to sell throughout the county.

“The parochial schools of the city are asked to co-operate and the city schools are also carrying on a campaign under city school officials. Several thousand dollars worth of stamps were sold in the schools last spring and it is expected that the same excellent results will be obtained during the present school year.

“An unofficial and unsupported report of the death of Jamie Palmer, son of Mr. and Mrs. H. M. Palmer of Manistee, is arousing the anxiety of his friends while official news is awaited from Washington by Mrs. Palmer.

The report came Saturday from Ellis Merkley, intelligence officer of the 115th Infantry who wrote to Miss Anna Hansen, 914 Vine St., that Jamie, a member of his regiment, had been killed in action. His death, according to the report, is supposed to have occurred about three weeks ago but no official report has been received from Washington. Mrs. Palmer has telegraphed for information.

“BOSTON, Sept. 24.—With the death toll from Spanish influenza mounting, 100 dying in the past 24 hours, the schools of Boston were closed at noon until the disease can be stamped out.

“Lieut. Ernest R. Gambs, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Gambs, south Maple street,has been cited for fearlessness in action. Lieut. Gambs is very well known in Manistee, having for a number of years been connected with the First National Bank here as paying teller. He has been overseas for several months.

“Kenneth R. Platt , son of J. H. Platt, 389 Sixth St., was reported today as admitted to a Canadian field hospital after being injured in action fighting at Cambrai. The official telegram gave his injuries only in the vague description of ‘shells, gas,’ and gives the date as August 29.

“The injured soldier was one of the considerable group of Manistee boys who enlisted in 1915 and have been fighting in France for three years.

“Other members of the local ‘lost legion,’ Robert Walsh and Harold MacDonald, are also in hospitals at present after receiving wounds at the front.

“BACK THESE BOYS WITH BONDS.

“Not the least of the ways in which you can ‘do your bit’ toward helping win the war is staying at home!

“Unless there is some absolutely vital reason why you should travel, do not travel.

“‘It is the patriotic duty of every American to stay at home unless it is imperative he should travel,’ declares Theodore H. Price, actuary for the railroad administration.

“‘Be patriotic. Stay at home. By doing so you will help not only your government but yourself. Do your visiting by mail, with the money you would have spent for railroad tickets buy War Stamps and Liberty bonds.’

“Spanish Influenza, the latest thing in diseases is now sweeping the nation, the epidemic being particularly bad in the New England states. A case has also been found in Detroit, and as it spreads rapidly Manistee people may be interested in the symptoms of the disease as outlined by Dr. H. A. Ramsdell:

“A feeling of general sickness is attended by very pronounced depression.

“Sore throat.

“Aching bones and joints.

“Dry, hacking cough.

“Rapid rise in temperature.

“The disease is very contagious and the germ can be communicated even before one person becomes pronouncedly ill. It is very dangerous, because of its after-effects. It is usually followed by severe bronchial trouble, generally bronchial pneumonia, and leaves the patient with one lung in bad condition.

“High School Notes:

“The teachers of the high school have adopted two French ‘War Babies’ and will raise the amount of $36 among themselves. This gives the widowed mother 10 cents a day for each child and provides her with means to keep the baby with her.

“‘As everybody has been requested to save the pits from such fruits as the plum and peach, a box has been established in each session room into which the students can put the pits and walnut shells after they have been dried at home.

“Miss Brownrigg has requested that another box be placed in each session room, in which all the mistakes in grammar noticed by the students on bill-boards, moving picture screens, postal cards, etc., can be gathered.

“All members of the high school have been asked to rise when the Marseillaise is played, as a tribute to the French people and their country.

“MANISTEE’S QUOTA FOR FOURTH LOAN SET AT $663,0000. Word Is Received by W. J. Gregory That County Is Looked to for Twice As Much As in Third Drive.

“The second drill of Manistee registered men at Ramsdell hall last night brought out almost twice the number who were on hand the first night. This is ample evidence off the interest that is being taken in the preliminary military training, and gives rise to the prediction that tomorrow night when the men assemble again there will be between 150 and 200 present.

“The recent federal ruling to force all men workers of non-essential lines into war work will have little effect on the labor situation in Manistee county, according to T. B. Jones, chairman of thee community labor board for the county. Most of the factories are engaged to a greater or lesser extent in government work.

“Although there is an acute shortage of white paper, books that nobody will ever read continue to make their appearance.

“Spanish influenza, the imported malady which stopped the Jackie band from coming here Saturday, is said to be just the old-fashioned grip with a military title.

“HAVE YOUR PASSPORT TO LOYALTY? Volunteer Day, Saturday, Sept. 28th. Buy Your Bonds Early. Help Manistee County To Go 100 percent Saturday.

“GEN. PERSHING says:–‘Give me the men, guns and supplies now and we’ll win the war in 1919.’

“Your Answer:–A Volunteer Subscription to the Fourth Liberty Loan Saturday.

“Should one patriot be compelled to spend his time getting the subscription of another patriot?

“Manistee County War Board. JOIN the ARMY OF LIBERTY BOND BUYERS.

“Could Manistee boys over there receive a more heartening message than this—‘Manistee goes over the top in one day, in the Fourth Liberty Loan?’

“WASHINGTON, Sept. 26.—Influenza cases in the army up to date numbered 29,002. Five thousand of them were listed during the 24 hours ending yesterday.

“The New England situation is still troublesome. The epidemic is now prevalent in 26 states.

“Dan Hornkohl, Manistee boy stationed at Great Lakes, has just recovered from the Spanish influenza he reports in a letter to a friend here. The epidemic has caught a large number of men in the naval camp and has caused many deaths.

“So far there have been no cases of Spanish Influenza reported in this section of the state. In Detroit there have been a few deaths, but precautions have been taken to check the spread of the disease. The local Liberty Loan committee has been advised that Editor A. H. Vandenberg who was to have spoken here Saturday afternoon is confined to his home with an attack of the malady, contracted while traveling with the Jackie band.

“The Spanish influenza should be deported straightaway as an undesirable alien.”