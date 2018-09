BENZONIA — The Benzie County Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Committee will be sponsoring a candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Benzie County Government Center.

The forum will include Michigan 35th District Senate candidates Democrat Mike Taillard and Republican Curt VanderWall. It will also includ 101st House of Representatives candidates Republican Jack O’Malley and Democrat Kathy Wiejaczka.

Members of the public are invited to attend the forum.