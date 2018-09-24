The destruction of the second structure used by the First Congregational Society

When it comes to buildings that are no longer standing, it is often easy to daydream about walking around the outside and inside of the structure and seeing the buildings as they originally were. What materials were used in the construction? What did the surroundings look like when said building was there? How was the inside situated and decorated?…are just a few of the questions that pretty much demand an answer.

One of the oldest buildings that is long gone was the second structure used by the First Congregational Society. The corner location of the church, coupled with the congregation’s short use of it, make it one of the more peculiar churches that existed in Manistee.

The formation of today’s First Congregational Church began in 1862 when several townspeople had attended one of the lectures given by Rev. George Thompson, a missionary who had just returned from South Africa. Through his lecture, Thompson began working with a group of 10 people who had been in attendance to begin the establishment of a church. A short time later, the First Congregational Society was formed and as the town’s population grew, more people were added to the congregation and a suitable meeting space was needed.

Said suitable (but perhaps not too suitable) space was found when an old school house located on the Manistee River was donated by lumbermen, Charles Ruggles and William Magoon. The rudimentary building, constructed out of cull lumber, was used for several years but needing to expand into a real suitable building, it was decided by board members to construct an actual church-like building.

The southwest corner of Second and Oak streets became the solution to the congregation’s problems as it was chosen to become the site for the First Congregational Society’s church.

A building committee was formed in the summer of 1869 with the Manistee Times reporting in late August that proposals for the laying of the stone work and the framing of the building were to be presented to either T.J. Ramsdell, R.G. Peters, or B.M. Cutcheon.

A few weeks later the Times made note that 40,000 bricks had arrived by boat. Work began quickly so much so that on October 9, 1869 it was reported, again in the Times, that:

“The frame of the Congregational Church and spire are up and present a very imposing appearance. The walls are to be of Milwaukee brick and it will be the finest church on this shore.”

By December, the walls of the new church were up but not finished and with the roof “mostly shingled”, the congregation, which by this time had accumulated to 200 members, was not able to move into the new church until several months later.

It was almost two decades until it was decided that new church on the corner of Second and Oak streets, was unable to meet the needs of the still growing population of the Congregational Society. Taking the lead on attempting to get another “new” church constructed was local lumberman, John Canfield who would head the building committee on overseeing what could be done. Over the next few years, world-renowned architect, William LeBaron Jenney was hired to design the structure which would, after several setbacks, be dedicated on December 11, 1892.

So with the new church up and open, what was to become of the old church? After the Congregational Society moved out, the building was purchased by E.G. Filer but remained vacant for roughly five years. Mr. Filer eventually repaired the building and fitted it up to become the home of the Manistee National Guard’s Co. B or what was known as the Light Guard Armory.

For the next roughly 18 months, the Armory was occupied by the Guard, however most of the local volunteers were off in Cuba fighting in the Spanish American War. With the soldiers returning home in September of 1898, the old church was often used by the Guard as a place to hold dancing parties…something that the founding members of the Congregational Society were strictly against.

On the afternoon of January 28, 1899 smoke began billowing out of the old church building. The Manistee Daily News was on the scene for the destruction of the second structure used by the First Congregational Society. Portions of the original article published in the Daily News that day, follow:

“The Light Guard Armory is a mass of blackened ruins. The building was destroyed during the early afternoon today by fire. One of the old landmarks of Manistee has passed into history.

“The brick building was located at the corner of Second and Oak streets and known as the old Congregational Church. It was built in 1870 and was occupied for 22 years as a house of worship by the Congregational Society, when in 1892 they moved into their new structure. The building stood vacant until 1897. In the meantime it had passed into the hands of Mr. E.G. Filer, who repaired it had fitted it up for a commodious armory for Co. B, M.N.G., who have had control of it since.

“Shortly after noon today smoke was discovered issuing from the roof of the east wing of the building and an alarm was turned in. A stiff, freezing gale was blowing from the northwest and by the time Chief Scott and his men had arrived the roof of the wing was all ablaze.

“The fire had started from a defective lue in the furnace chimney, which was built in the south wall. There was no fire below the ceiling at that time. Valiantly the firemen struggled but to no purpose, as the entire roof was soon ablaze. The steeple soon caught fire and no stream of water could reach it. The only thing that could be done was to confine the fire to the building. At 1:15 the roof fell in and half an hour later the steeple fell with a crash.

“Ray Bradford, the janitor for Co. B, had built a fire in the furnace this morning as a dancing party was to have been given there tonight. He left the building about 11:30. The Light Guards succeeded in saving all of their furniture, carpets, curtains and equipment and their loss will be very slight.

“Mr. Filer stated that his loss would be about $6,000 with insurance of $2,000.

“All of the Spanish relics were saved by the boys. The ammunition which the company had all been shipped away. A few stray cartridges in the building popped away during the progress of the fire but did no damage.

“Hundreds of spectators witnessed the fire from various points of vantage.”

With the former church and armory gone, a house was constructed by Elmer Cornwell on the lot in 1901. The Congregational Society and the Congregational Church consolidated in 1928 and continue to call the magnificent structure on Fourth Street, home.