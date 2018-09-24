DNR: Deer hunting forecast predicts successful season

MANISTEE COUNTY — For many years, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has provided a forecast of the upcoming deer seasons. In the 2018 Michigan Deer Hunting Prospects report, the DNR anticipates a successful year for many deer hunters, with indicators showing deer numbers to be up over last year.

Biologists are expecting the number of deer taken to increase slightly from last year’s numbers, which were up more than 10 percent from the previous year across the state. Specific regional information is included within the forecast.

The DNR encourages hunters to familiarize themselves with current regulations before hitting the field. Deer regulations can be found at michigan.gov/deer.

For information on chronic wasting disease, visit michigan.gov/cwd. For more information about the 2018 deer hunting forecast, contact DNR deer biologist Ashley Autenrieth at (989) 732-3541, ext. 5044.

It’s also not too late to get a hunter safety certificate to participate in the upcoming hunting and trapping seasons. The DNR offers three hunter education options – online, home-study and traditional classroom courses – with several upcoming opportunities to complete the course.

To purchase a hunting license in Michigan, first-time hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1960, are required to successfully complete a hunter safety and education course. Hunter safety teaches new hunters about hunting responsibility, ethics, firearms safety, wildlife conservation and identification, game care, survival and first aid.

“We offer three different learning methods to provide a better opportunity for anyone who needs to get their safety certificate,” said Lt. Tom Wanless, the DNR’s hunter education administrator. “The online course, followed by the field day, is becoming the most popular method of hunter safety, as it allows the student to learn independently and then receive hands-on instruction.”

Participants can complete the self-paced online hunter safety course from their home and on their own schedule. Online participants must pre-register for a required field day to complete the course and present their course completion voucher at the time of the field day. It is recommended that participants allow themselves multiple sessions to complete the online course.

The home-study course, requires students to study the class materials before attending a pre-scheduled field day, where they will complete the final test. The student must receive the course manual at least one week in advance of completing a field day.

Hunter safety also is available locally in traditional classroom settings, with varying dates and times.

To learn more about hunter education and to find a hunter safety course or field day, visit michigan.gov/huntereducation. For more information, contact Lt. Tom Wanless at (517) 284-6026.

Michigan is one of the top five states nationally in both number of deer hunters and overall deer taken each year, and the top state for deer taken with archery equipment. The DNR wishes all deer hunters safe and successful deer seasons.