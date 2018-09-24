Looking Back for Sept. 25

20 YEARS AGO

Jensen leads Chips in beating Cardinals

With their win against Big Rapids yesterday, the Manistee girls’ basketball team is one win away from tying last year’s win total. After finishing 9-12 last year, the Chips improved to 8-2 beating Big Rapids 56-26 in a Western Waterways Activities Conference game Thursday. Once again, the Chips got a balanced scoring attack from its starters and reserves. Lauren Jensen led all scorers with a game-high 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Candace Turk added 11 points and six steals while Heather Nemecek tallied seven points, seven boards, four steals and a block.

40 YEARS AGO

Drop Forge strike ends

More than 200 workers returned to work early today at the Manistee Forge Corporation after ratifying on Saturday a three-year contract that gives all employees across-the-board pay raises, additional paid holidays, sizeable pension increases and a yearly Christmas bonus.

New president at Hardy Salt

T. Walter Hardy, Jr. chairman of the board of Hardy Salt Company, St. Louis, MO., has announced the election of Ronald J. Blenderman to the position of president and chief operating officer of the company.

60 YEARS AGO

New Parkdale School to be dedicated

The new $121,168 Parkdale School building will be dedicated on September 28 with an open house at 2:30 p.m. and a dedicatory program at 3 p.m. Dr. Warren Ketchum, associate professor of education of the University of Michigan will give the main address. Classes are now being held in the new structure for the 114 pupils enrolled this year.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum