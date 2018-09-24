Manistee is a great place

To the editor:

On September 6 I had a bad bicycle accident at Nine Mile Bridge resulting in severe facial cuts and a broken neck.

As I sat at the roadside covered in blood; a Manistee man Richard Schoenberger, stopped to help me. Boy did he ever! He loaded my bike on his truck, and said we’re heading for the hospital.

Then I told him my kayak was parked near the bridge and he loaded the kayak and all its gear in his truck as well. Off we went to the Manistee hospital.

When I arrived at the emergency room I was met by a concerned receptionist, who quickly put me in a wheelchair. The ER team took over and after my vital signs were checked, they proceeded to clean the blood, tar and gravel away to see the full extent of my injuries.

Then Dr. Eric McLearon the ER “doc” excellent sewed up my face. Neck pain resulted in an CT scan which showed two fractured vertebrae (neck spinal bones).

Plans were then made to transfer me for spinal care. My wonderful good samaritan Schoenberger wasn’t finished. He then volunteered to go rescue my PV truck parked at Six Mile Bridge.

As a retired doctor, I know the care I received from every single employee in the Manistee ER was exceptional. As a human, I know Richard Schoenberger was the best a person could be: got me to the hospital, babysat me in the ER and then kept my truck, bike and kayak safe.

Manistee has to be a great place!

Maurie S. Pelto MD

West Olive, MI