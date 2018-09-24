Near & Farr Friends to host ‘Ponytail’ on Thursday

ONEKAMA — Ponytail, the card game, is a good way to enjoy long fall and winter evenings with friends.

It is played with partners and six decks of cards. It consists of collecting “books” (seven of like cards) and other points. It is often referred to as “Canasta on Steroids.”

The game has a guide sheet to help one learn the values. Many people have learned to play and some of them claim the game to be addictive. All have said it is fun. It is easy to learn.

All are welcome to join (and to bring a friend) at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Onekama Township Hall, located at 5435 Main St. (M-22).

Near & Farr Friends meet from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Onekama Township Hall for fun, games and lectures. There is no charge to attend the presentations.

Upcoming events with Near & Farr Friends:

Oct. 4: History of Farm Store/MacBeth’s building

Oct. 11: Bunco dice game

Oct. 18: History of St. John’s Episcopal Chapel on the Lake (Note: to be held at the Chapel located on Portage Lake)

Near & Farr Friends is a program of the Portage Lake Association (PLA), a group of volunteers who are dedicated to making the Onekama area a great place in which to live, play and stay.