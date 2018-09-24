POLICE BLOTTER: Manistee police investigate hit and run, domestic violence

MANISTEE — The Manistee Police Department held numerous investigations during the week of Sept. 16 to Sept. 21, from reports of larceny to domestic violence.

Officers responded to the following calls in the City of Manistee. All calls may not be reported:

• A driving while license suspended arrest at Eighth and Kosciusko streets;

• Larceny from auto investigation, with an unknown suspect in the 300 block of Eighth Street;

• Warrant arrest in the 900 block of Ramsdell Street;

• A hit and run crash investigation in area of Lakeshore Drive and First Street;

• A suicidal subject in the 300 block of Fifth Street;

• Manufacture controlled substance investigation on Lynn Court. The investigation will be presented to the prosecutor’s office for possible issuance of warrant;

• Larceny investigation in the 100 block of Memorial Drive;

• Domestic dispute investigation in the 300 block of Second Street;

• Dog bite investigation on Lynn Court;

• A domestic violence investigation led to arrest on Division Street;

• Lost property in the area of 10th Street and Kott Road;

• Found property in the area of 300 River Street;

• A suspicious situation investigation in the 400 block of Water Street;

• A traffic crash investigation on Division and Clay streets;

• Two junk autos were tagged in the 300 block of Second Street;

• A suspicious occurrence investigation in the 200 block of Third Street; and

• A traffic crash investigation on Sixth and Daniels streets.

Tim Kozal, director of the Manistee Department of Public Safety, said the city police has written 1,208 reports compared to 971 reports year-to-date in 2017. The significant increase notwithstanding, Manistee Police Department is committed to providing exemplary customer service, Kozal said.