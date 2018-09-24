PREP ROUNDUP: Onekama volleyball hosts and wins invitational

ONEKAMA — Onekama volleyball hosted the sixth-annual Onekama Varsity Invitational Saturday and proved to be ungracious hosts as they defeated Mason County Central in the championship game 25-18, 25-18.

The Portagers split with the Spartans earlier in pool play and also defeated Marion, Hart and Buckley en route to the final matchup.

“We played well,” said Onekama head coach Linda Elo. “Couple things that they had to work on but overall they stayed unified and had a good day. We’re always proud of them. They put forth a lot of effort. We’re just excited to win the tournament.”

Hanna Hughes had a team-high 63 assists on the day. Ella Acton led in aces with seven, Kaitlyn McGrady had six blocks while Colleen McCarthy led in kills with 45. Sophie Wisniski added 31 kills and Sydney Hrachovina tallied 15.

Onekama hosts Suttons Bay today at 6:30 p.m.

MHS swimmers compete at 12-team invite

HOLLAND — Manistee swimming got to take on some elite competition at an invite in Holland on Saturday. The Chippewas took 10th with 55 points while Milan took the win with 387.

Lauren Mendians took sixth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.95 and 13th in the 100-yard freestyle with a 59.33. Jaelyn Thomas took ninth in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:52.13 and 14th in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:11.63. Anna Lee finished 15th in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:08.14. In the relays, the team of Mendians, Ginger Hiipakka, Maddy Fox and Thomas took ninth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a 1:51.74.

“We had a good experience,” said Manistee swim coach Corey Van Fleet. “We had good swims. A lot of the kids continue to improve even though we’re working hard. Lauren (Mendians) finalled in the 50-yard freestyle in a cut that made the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association meet in Ypsilanti. … The meet was won by Milan. It’s always good to see that kind of competition and know that mortal kids can do it.”

Manistee hosts Ludington today for a meet at 6 p.m.

Bear Lake and Brethren run at Evart

EVART — Bear Lake and Brethren competed in the Evart Wildcat Invitational Saturday, with the Bear Lake boys finishing in fourth in the small-school division with a 115, 55 points behind first-place Evart’s 60. The Bear Lake girls, Brethren boys and Brethren girls teams were unable to post a team score.

For the Lakers, Hunter Bentley finished ninth with a 19:00.4. Jarrett Buckner (19:16.8), Sam Corey (20:02.8), Trevor Eisenlohr (20:35.9) and Tai Babinec (20:47.0) also scored for Bear Lake. Hayley May led the Laker girls with a 26:37.4, good for 48th overall. Kalissa Swanson (27:43.3) and Angel Klein (38:44.1) also ran for Bear Lake.

“The boys finished fourth in the small-school divsion,” said Bear Lake head coach Tony Shrum. “… Overall it was a good race for the boys. We were missing Luca (Leffew). It seems like every race we’re one guy short. It’s kind of nice though because it gives the other guys a chance to step up and contribute.”

Justin Kissling led the Bobat boys with a 19:36.5, putting him in 18th place. Andrea Scarfone (21:09.7) and Eric Grismore (21:21.0) also ran for Brethren. Alexis Tracy finished fifth in the small-school division with a time of 22:06.5. Federica Pedrotti (25:48.4) and Theresa Young (28:43.0) also competed.

“It was absolutely awesome,” said Brethren head coach Kyle Griffin. “Alexis (Tracy) wasn’t able to break 22 yet but she came in fifth in the small-school division. … Justin (Kissling) on the boys’ side finally broke 20 and broke it by over 20 seconds. … That puts him in the top 20 in the region and you figure the top 15 go to states. He’s starting to put himself into that position where he might actually be able to do something at regionals which would be awesome to see.”

Bear Lake will run at the Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite Saturday at 10 a.m. while the Bobcats will next compete at the West Michigan D League Championship Jamboree at Mason County Eastern next week Wednesday at 4:45 p.m.