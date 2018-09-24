Public hearing slated for proposed bed and breakfast in Manistee

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee Planning Commission will consider a special use permit for a possible new bed and breakfast venue in the City of Manistee.

A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4 in the council chambers at City Hall. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Renee Cook, business owner, is requesting a permit for a bed and breakfast featuring six rooms, located at 461 Fifth St. In a letter to the commission, Cook said she recently bought the property after a long wait.

A life dream of hers, she said, is to become an inn keeper and open a bed and breakfast in the area. Cook has a passion for history and antiques, and the 461 Fifth St. property offers a charm that would be welcoming to visitors, she stated.

“When I found 461 Fifth St. on Zillow the first time last year; I fell in love,” she wrote. “Even in its horrendous state of disrepair, I made an offer.”

The offer was first accepted, she said, but the house was then sold to someone else. However, she did not stop searching.

“I continued to look at other properties,” wrote Cook, but one year later the property came up for sale again. She acted fast and purchased the 461 Fifth St. property to, hopefully, start her dream business — a bed and breakfast in the heart of Manistee.

“The Salling home is truly one of Manistee’s jewels and one that should be shared,” she stated. “Her architecture, woodwork and wooded lot are (a) perfect setting and a true haven and respite; just as her original owner intended.”

Cook stated in the letter that the home was perfectly built in a quiet neighborhood for guests. All six proposed rooms are to vary in size from 135 square feet to 300 square feet. The Salling family home was built in the 1870s, and Ernest Nelson Salling was its owner.

After Salling died, the home was used for a period of time by the family.

The property is said to have plenty of room for parking, and Cook stated that it will not be fully occupied every day of the year. The home will also be shared as a piece of local history offering tours, lodging and participating in any local events.

“This property will now be occupied, maintained, utilized and preserved, which will only increase surrounding property values,” stated Cook, in the permit application.

Planning commissioners will review the application, and consider issuing a special use permit to allow a bed and breakfast business to operate at the Fifth Street location. Remodeling and renovation plans will soon begin, if the permit is issued.

Anyone is welcome to attend the hearing, or submit written comments with signature to Rob Carson, Manistee County planner, at 415 Third Street, Manistee, MI 49660. To reach Carson, call (231) 398-2805.