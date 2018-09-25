Brethren eighth grade volleyball wins tournament

BRETHREN — The eighth grade volleyball team at Brethren Schools coached by Theresa Buckingham took first place in a tournament they hosted last weekend.

“We hosted Bear Lake, Benzie, and Ludington and we all played each other in the morning and the top two teams from the morning pool play moved into the championship,” said Buckingham. “ Ludington was 5 and 1 in the morning and we were 4 and 2 in the morning so we both moved into the championship round for the afternoon to play for the trophy.”

Buckingham said the Bobcats won the first set 21-17. Ludington came back to win the second set 21-10 setting up a third set that was played to 15 points with Brethren winning a 15-12 victory.

“It was a close game back and forth, but we pulled ouat the win,” said Buckingham. “All of the teams at the tournament played great volleyball on Saturday and it was a really fun day. We saw a lot of fun plays, some great spikes, amazing serves, and great sportsmanship displayed from all four schools.”

Brethren’s seventh grade team also hosted a tournament with Ludington, Benzie, and Manistee Catholic Central. Benzie and Ludington played in the finals, with Ludington taking first place.