Chippewa soccer team falls to WMC in lightning-shortened game

MANISTEE — Three weeks ago, Manistee boys soccer lost to Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 8-0 in a game shortened by mercy rule.

Tuesday’s home rematch with the Warriors was also shortened, but by Mother Nature, a 3-0 loss that was halted less than five minutes into the second half due to lightning in the area.

The Chippewas (7-6-1 overall, 0-4-1 Lakes-8) gave up five first-half goals in the first matchup, but defended much better on Tuesday, holding the top-ranked team in the state in Division 4 to just two goals and 5 shots in the first 40 minutes.

Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said that his team demonstrated that it is much more familiar with its defensive positioning now than they were in the first meeting wth WMC on Sept. 6.

“I think everybody looks comfortable,” Prince said. “We know they’re going to come like freight trains at us, but I’m pleased with the turnout so far.”

Manistee keeper Drew Schlaff made six saves in the game, and had no chance on any of the three goals scored in the contest.

Elmo Sarabia had the Chippewas’ only real scoring chance about 13 minutes into the game, when he had a shot at goal from about 15 yards out that was deflected just wide. Sarabia took the ensuing corner kick himself, and sent it dangerously across the face of the Warrior goal, but it sailed past and the threat was over.

WMC scored five minutes into the game and again with just over three minutes left in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into the locker room.

Their third goal, 1:06 after the break, came just before lightning was seen in the area, and the game was called 4:55 into the second half.

Charlie Alfree, Andrew Rasmussen and Caleb Minasian scored for the Warriors.

The loss was the middle of a very busy stretch for the Chippewas, the second game of three in the span of four days this week.

“Playing the number-one team at this point of the season, and with some of the results we’ve had in the last six or seven days, is something moving forward and something to build off of,” Prince said.

Manistee will get back into Lakes-8 action on Thursday, Sept. 27, when they travel to Muskegon to face Orchard View.