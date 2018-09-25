Circle Rocking S to host Hay Ride, Potluck

FREE SOIL — Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will be hosting its annual Hay Ride and Potluck at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 2. The farm is located at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil and the event is free to attend.

Space on the hour-long hay ride is limited to the first 28 special needs persons (and caregivers) who RSVP. Wheelchairs are welcome. Spots are still open and RSVPs are requested by Oct. 1 by calling (231) 462-3732 or emailing circlerockingsfarm@att.net.

The wagon for the hay ride will leave at 4 p.m. with a costume contest and potluck to follow. Attendees are asked to wear weather-appropriate clothing and to bring wrapped candy or a dish to pass for the potluck. Hot dogs will be provided, but attendees should bring their own beverage and table service.

The event will be rescheduled in the case of rain.

For more than 20 years, Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm has provided touch therapy free of charge to people with disabilities. The nonprofit organization has created a safe haven where more than 3,000 people from all walks of life visit every year through various events.

For more information on Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.