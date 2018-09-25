Flushing the system: Manistee Water Department’s fall fire hydrant flushing underway

MANISTEE — The Manistee Water Department began its fall fire hydrant flushing program this week, as crews from the Department of Public Works — a crucial cog to the city’s infrastructure — aim to flush nearly 450 hydrants within the city limits.

The routine flushing project — which is also performed in the spring — helps to clear up and discharge sediment from the bottom of the city’s water mains in the storm sewer, thus improving water quality.

All city residents should be aware that short periods of rusty water will occur due to the procedure. It is estimated to take approximately three to four weeks to complete the entire water main system.