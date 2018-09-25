ISD board gets updated on start of school year

BEAR LAKE — Members of the Manistee Intermediate School Board of Education were given a series of reports at Monday’s meeting that was held at Bear Lake Schools.

The meeting was moved to Bear Lake so the board could get a chance to view the classrooms they rent in that building. Interim superintendent Dave Cox said things have been working well in that location and the students get along well with the Bear Lake students. He added that the school year is off to a good start.

ISD special education director Brooke McIsaac also presented a written report on recent training that the special education staff members attended at the Charlevoix-Emmet ISD.

“This was the first of eight training sessions and the topic was Applied Behavior Analysis for school personnel,” said McIsaac. “This falls under our new General Supervision System Grant.”

McIsaac said the training was facilitated by Dr. Frances Paris who did a great job. She said Paris kept everyone engaged throughout the training.

“They all reported enjoying it very much,” said McIssac. “Next year our plan is to bring Dr. Paris here to train teams of people from each local district as well as the balance of appropriate people from the MISD.”

The training will provide the needed strategies and tools to individuals so they can get the support needed to help students when they are struggling behaviorally. This is designed to reduce behavioral referrals and increase classroom engagement, therefor improving academic scores.

General education director Lisa Lockman also reported to the board on a variety of topics in her monthly report.

“This year we will offer math, science, social studies, English language and school improvement network meetings to share information about curriculum, instruction, assessment and intervention specific to subject areas,” said Lockman.

She said these meetings are currently running until May and are being facilitated by Jodi Redman, Rebecca Shankland, Kim Rinehart, Dency Lippert, Shannon Fuller and Dave Johnson.

Lockman also reported to the board that she provided an overview of the Michigan School Index System at the September superintendent meeting. The index value for each school is based on student growth, proficiency, graduation rates, English learner progress, attendance rates, advance coursework completion, postsecondary enrollment and staffing ratios.

“Schools with low index values may be identified as one of three low performing school types defined by the federal requirements specified in Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015,” said Lockman.

Technology director Roy Anciso touched on many different subjects in his monthly report.

“A section of our fiber microduct near Filer Credit Union on 28th Street was damaged by construction in that area,” said Anciso. “Fortunately, the fiber optic cable within the microduct was not severed.”

Anciso said the ISD is curently working on an agreement with local emergency services to access the county wide video surveillance system.

Grant writing is also in the forefront of the technology department’s focus.

“Currently we are working on submitting several Competitive School Safety Program Grant Applications on behalf of local schools,” said Anciso.

Manistee County Business Cooperative director Kris Mauntler reported on the activities in her department with the main one being the audits for the area schools covered under the cooperative.

“The audit/fieldwork went well and we should have the reports for the October or November board meetings,” said Mauntler. “We will be updating amended budgets as opening student numbers come in and we have a better idea on the new year.”