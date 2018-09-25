Looking Back for Sept. 26

40 YEARS AGO

Conway re-elected director

Lorraine Conway of Manistee was re-elected to a second term as director of Region X of the Michigan State Employees Association at MSEA’s recent 28th annual General Assembly in Grand Rapids. She has been a state employee and member of MSEA for over 12 years.

Chips rolls

With their fifth victory in a row, the Manistee High School Girls Varsity Basketball Team rolled past Traverse City St. Francis last night. Leading scorers were LeAnn Huffman with 13 points and Leah Alba with 12.

60 YEARS AGO

Swanson named top Standard salesman

Mr. and Mrs. William Swanson have received word that Bill Swanson, Jr. has been selected the No. 1 salesman for the Standard Oil in the state of Michigan for the first seven months of this year. The selection was made on the following basis: First in percentage of increase in sales over last don all products sold; administering credit; handling correspondence with speed and accuracy; and building a better and more flexible sales organization. Bill moved to his new territory in November, 1957.

80 YEARS AGO

Hundreds pay tribute to Kruse

Hundreds of townspeople today paid final tribute to Police Chief Frank Kruse at the funeral service in St. Joseph’s Church this morning. The police officer who had been chief of the local department since 1927 died unexpectedly Friday afternoon at Mercy Hospital following an emergency operation. Members of the police force served as pallbearers with state troopers acting as honorary bearers.

Near end of paving work

Manistee’s extensive paving program neared completion today as equipment of the Cook Asphalt Company was moved from Fifth Ave. to Davis St. for work on the last remaining block to be improved this summer.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum