Manistee Community Kitchen officially closes Iron Works Cafe

MANISTEE — The Manistee Community Kitchen has decided to dissolve operations of the Iron Works Cafe, located at 254 River St. in Manistee.

According to a press release from the nonprofit organization’s board of directors, the decision comes after much thought and consideration.

“Iron Works Cafe was a buzzing eatery and social hub for locals and visitors that will be missed by many, thanks to our wonderful executive director (Dannee Hoffman),” the release stated. “Unfortunately, we were unable to make the cafe sustainable per the cafe’s mission statement, and it is no longer financially responsible to continue to run the cafe.

“The other Manistee Community Kitchen programs (Manistee Farmer’s Market, Jesse’s Garden and Sophia Street Community Garden) are thriving and will continue operations under the leadership of the Manistee Community Kitchen.”

Donations are being taken for items in the cafe with the money going back into the organization to support the other programs. Remaining items will be donated to various other area nonprofits for their respective missions.

Manistee Community Kitchen’s board expressed gratitude toward all who have donated money, time and items to the Iron Works Cafe.

“We are still overwhelmed by the love and support the community showed for this labor of love,” the release stated. “A very special thank you goes out to the Iron Works Cafe executive director, Dannee Hoffman, and staff of the Iron Works Cafe for the energy, work and love that went into every plate.

“Thank you to Jeff Seng who supported the Iron Works Cafe through the donation of the beautiful and historic space that we were blessed to called home for six years and the continued support and donation of space for Jesse’s Garden.”

In its humble beginnings, the Manistee Community Kitchen was the brainchild of Brandon Seng.

Starting in 2009, the Manistee native carried kitchen equipment in the trunk of his car to various food pantries across the region, providing education in healthy eating and striving to ultimately end hunger in the community.

Over the years, the Manistee Community Kitchen became a movement countywide, as its momentum resulted in the area’s Community Gardens, reinvigorated Farmers Market and Iron Works Cafe, which officially opened in the summer of 2015.

The nonprofit Iron Works Cafe was aimed to be a social enterprise of the Manistee Community Kitchen, offering a community space and public eatery that focused on fellowship and nutrient dense, sustainable grown Michigan products. Another part of its mission was to offer cooking classes, events and a space for community members to share recipes and cooking techniques.

Prior to opening for the 2016 summer/fall season, the Manistee Community Kitchen named Dannee Hoffman — current business owner of Dannee’s West Coast Catering — as its cafe director.

In May of this year, the Manistee Community Kitchen announced it would not be opening for the summer/fall season, leaving its future at the time in question.

For more information on the Manistee Community Kitchen and its continuing programs, visit manisteekitchen.org.

Manistee News Advocate staff writer Dylan Savela contributed to this report.