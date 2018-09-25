MCC batters Bear Lake at the net, downs Lakers in 4 sets

BEAR LAKE — Manistee Catholic Central volleyball traveled to Bear Lake and beat the Lakers in four sets by scores of 18-25, 25-22, 27-25 and 25-19 Tuesday in a West Michigan D League contest.

“Catholic was hitting the ball over on the first and second hits which caught us a little back on our heels and we weren’t ready for those,” said Bear Lake head coach Marla Evans. “We never really caught on to the fact that they were hitting them without a bump, set, spike. We train in practice for bump, set, spikes. The girls kind of chilled back I guess, so another thing we’ll have to watch is being ready for those sneaky one-hit returns.”

After the Sabers (4-2 overall, 3-2 West Michigan D League) dropped the first set, they jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second behind the serving efforts of Lisa Giani. The Lakers (2-4, 2-3) tied things up at 10-10 after Gabi Pargeon recorded four consecutive aces. A Giani spike secured set two for MCC.

Manistee Catholic Central head coach Dan Long said some minor adjustments allowed the Sabers to right the ship after a shaky opening set.

“We had two people that were serving out of bounds step back at the baseline and kept it in bounds to serve,” Long said. “We just played together as a team. Once they talk it up it builds the morale and spirit. They get down on themselves too quickly.”

Rylee Feliczak led MCC with seven kills, two aces and four blocks. Giani added seven kills and an ace while Natalie McLinden tallied four assists, four blocks and an ace.

In the third set, the Lakers held an 18-10 advantage before Manistee Catholic battled back to tie things up at 21-21. A Kaylyn Johnson ace followed by a Bear Lake spike into the net gave the Sabers the set.

“Our attacks weren’t landing,” Evans said. “We had 20 attack errors. That’s too many at this level to win a ball game. That and our serving. We had nine service errors tonight — and mostly playing my starters — so I think we’re just having a rough patch here. We struggled down at Pentwater and I think we brought some of that negativity and a little lack of confidence to the floor tonight.”

Kaitlynn Omar had eight kills and one dig for Bear Lake. Olivia Hejl added 20 assists, three kills and four aces. Gabi Pargeon had a team-high eight aces while Julie Schmidt finished with five kills and two aces.

“We had a few aces,” Evans said. “Gabi (Pargeon) and Olivia (Hejl) from the line were pretty amazing. Zoey (Sutton) came and stepped in and relieved our setters in some key moments and she did a fine job in there. Some of our reserves really helped out tonight.”

MCC took a 2-1 lead in the final set and never looked back. Bear Lake went on a run to close the gap to 21-18 but the Sabers took the win.

Three aces late in the first set gave the Lakers a 24-17 advantage before they took the set when an errant Manistee Catholic serve went out of bounds.

“(Bear Lake) has a consistent routine of bump, set, spike,” Long said. “I’ve been pushing that all year. I don’t have anybody quite at that level but Bear Lake was a good match. They were almost like Marion last week. Real evenly matched.”