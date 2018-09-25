MCC preschool students enjoy learning about science

MANISTEE — Students are never too young to start focusing on science.

The Manistee Catholic Central Preschool class that is taught by director Sarah Logan recently had the opportunity take part in the Fourth Annual Apple Volcano experiment.

Colored Vinegar was poured onto Baking Soda stuffed apples-generously supplied by the Orchard Market. The preschoolers all donned safety goggles while performing the experiment and Logan said the students loved every minute of it.

“The children loved seeing the reaction between the vinegar and baking soda so much that they all got to pour a second cup of vinegar on their apples,” said Logan. “The looks of awe and excitement, on their little faces was priceless.”