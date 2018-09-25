POLICE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Bear Lake crash

BEAR LAKE — Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Bear Lake, after a vehicle struck two men in a construction zone on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:28 p.m. Manistee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to U.S. 31 near Russell Street, where a 66 year old woman driving a 2013 Ford Taurus reportedly crossed the center line and hit the two construction workers.

A 20 year old man from Pentwater was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was a 23 year old man, of Ludington, who sustained life-threatening injuries. Police say he is currently in critical condition.

Victims names will be released when family is notified.

The 23 year old man was transported by AeroMed to Munson Medical Center Traverse City, shortly after the incident.

Police say the two workers were standing on the side of the roadway, when they were struck by the Bear Lake woman’s vehicle. A witness told police that the driver of the vehicle was speeding at an excessive rate.

The driver was not injured. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, but police say alcohol was not.

Deputies with sheriff’s office were assisted by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians public safety, Bear Lake Fire Department, Northflight EMS and the Victim Services Unit.

The case remains under investigation; no further details are available at this time.