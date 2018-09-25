PREP ROUNDUP: Chippewa swim team wins 8 races, falls to Ludington in dual meet

MANISTEE — Manistee swimming hosted Ludington for a dual meet Tuesday. Despite taking first in all three relay events, the Chippewas fell to the Orioles with a team score of 81 — 13 shy of Ludington’s 94.

Manistee head coach Corey Van Fleet said that the team result was a function of quantity of swimmers and not quality. The Chippewas won eight of the 12 events at the meet.

“We led most of the way,” Van Fleet said. “We gave up eight points to nothing in the diving. They had three breaststrokers to one and three butterfliers to one, and that’s the meet — point-wise. In the events that we competed, we won most of the events. We just didn’t have enough depth.”

Lauren Mendians won the 50-yard freestyle with a 27.00 and the 100-yard freestyle with a 59.54. Jaelyn Thomas took first in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events with times of 2:12.10 and 5:59.83, respectively. Anna Lee won the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:10.11 and took second in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:38.87. Megan Huber finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:24.90.

“Every single girl had something she can smile about to go home,” Van Fleet said. “Some of them won four events. We had career-best swims all the way up and down the line. All our young kids — tonight was their night. … They’re coming. Everybody is pretty excited tonight.”

In the relay events, the team of Lee, Huber, Ginger Hiipakka and Maddy Fox took first in the 200-yard medley relay with a 2:12.53, edging the second-place Ludington team by .11 of a second. The team of Mendians, Fox, Hiipakka and Thomas won the 200-yard freestyle relay by finishing with a 1:51.67 before taking first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 4:12.97.

“Our younger girls are coming up,” Van Fleet said. “We have two that are starting to dive a little bit so we’ll have divers by the conference meet. That will help a lot. But we’ll still need more girls. It takes 18 to make a full compliment at the conference meet. We’re at 15.”

The Chippewas head to a meet at Hamilton next week Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Portager spikers top Suttons Bay

ONEKAMA — Onekama volleyball toppled Northwest Conference foe Suttons Bay at home Tuesday night, winning in four sets by scores of 21-25, 25-13, 25-20 and 25-20.

“It’s always exciting to win a conference game,” said Onekama head coach Linda Elo. “They rallied at times. At times they struggled, but they hold it together, unite and pull out some victories.”

Hanna Hughes had a team-high 21 assists. Kaitlyn McGrady led the team in blocks with five while Ella Acton had 18 digs. Colleen McCarthy led with 16 kills while Sophie Wisniski added eight.

The Portagers host Kingsley at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.