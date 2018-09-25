Speak your mind where it counts through the ballot box

It’s hard to believe, but there is only 40 days until Americans head to the polls to cast ballots in what conceivably could be the one of the most important elections this country has ever witnessed.

Americans seem to have little problem speaking their minds in today’s world via avenues on social media like Facebook and Twitter. However, when it comes to speaking their minds in the voting booth, a big silence falls over most of the country and that is sad to see.

A ballot not cast is a wasted ballot for all of us. It doesn’t matter what way you lean or who you vote for, but it is important for all Americans to exercise their constitutional right and vote.

If there was any lesson to be learned off the 2016 election it is that the country is run by those who show up. I am not telling anyone in this column to vote for any particular party or issue, but if you really feel strongly one way or another about what is going on then get out and vote.

That boils down to one of two things which is if you think things are going great then vote accordingly and if you don’t, do likewise, but most importantly get out and vote.

What people need to remember is there isn’t an electorial college in the mid-term election and those candidates receiving the most votes will be the ones in office come Jan. 1, 2019. That is how a democracy is supposed to work — the majority rules.

What that also translates into is if you don’t vote on Nov. 6 then don’t complain about the results because you were too lazy to put some skin in the game and go out and vote. The old “my one vote doesn’t matter” line from someone too lazy to get off the couch to vote is why we have problems with elected officials at all levels of government that don’t listen to the general public.

Sitting right on the top left hand corner of my computer monitor is an “I voted” sticker from the past election. Something that would be nice is if 80 percent to 90 percent of the people in this country had one of those stickers sitting on their computer, on their car’s dashboard, the refrigerator or somewhere else come Nov. 6.

Talking to politicians once they are in office is pointless. The only way to get their attention is through the election process and if enough people vote this time it will send an important message. That message is this country belongs to all of us and not just the people who belong to the Republican or Democratic party, so if you ignore us then we will vote you out in the next election.

So get registered and start listening to the messages political candidates are conveying in their advertisements. When they come around, force them to speak about what they would do to assist your district because we are sending them there to work and be a voice for you, not a political party.

Don’t let them forget it and do it by being an active participant in the voting process.

What is amazing is there are lots of countries around the world that don’t hold free elections, so we should look at this opportunity as a special privilege. Hopefully, everyone will start focusing to cast a ballot on Nov. 6 by the time I…see you next Wednesday.