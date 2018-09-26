DDA to post executive director position, begin search

MANISTEE — The Manistee Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is starting its search for a new executive director, after Tyler Leppanen stepped down from his position this month.

Lappanen was hired as the executive and economic development director in 2016, and served his last day on Sept. 21.

At the Sept. 12 meeting, DDA board members were not in favor of posting the position right away, and instead decided to hold a special meeting to further discuss the matter.

At the special meeting on Wednesday, a unanimous consensus was held to post the job with an updated description and qualifications. Board members discussed various options for salaries and benefits, but a consensus was held to hold off on posting the salary for the position.

A final decision on a set salary was not met. More discussion around compensation will be held in the future.

“I think there is a consensus that we are not going to post the salary,” said vice chair Barry Lind. “We had a discussion around it earlier, there’s a (salary) range there.”

Many of the board members agreed on Wednesday, the updated position will focus more on economic development and eliminate event planning. Other terms were updated in the description including the amount of experience, required knowledge and work in related fields.

Rachel Brooks, chair, said previously, the executive director was too involved in coordinating events and needed additional time to work on other matters, such as economic development and grant-work.

Next year, the DDA plans to hold only Spark Manistee, Hops and Props and the Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend, leaving the other events up to the downtown merchants. A final decision has not yet been made.

The “Boos, Brews and Brats” festival was originally canceled for this year; however, the Manistee Elks decided to absorb the event into its plans.

“When we hire a director, I thought we all agreed that they are not going to be involved in events,” said Brooks. “The only suggestion I have on the job description is that, if there’s anything on events it is taken off.”

With plenty of unfinished business left behind in the absence of an executive director, the DDA board plans to meet in the near future to discuss possible interim plans.

DDA treasurer Valerie Bergstrom said, without a leader, the city has received many unanswered calls, emails and inquiries, which are still being handled. Brooks said she told city staff to contact her in the meantime.

“There’s nobody responding to emails or taking calls,” said Bergstrom. “There are activities going on and we are losing the momentum… if we hired an interim, at least they would be responding to questions the merchants are asking.”

The DDA will also meet with Manistee City Council on Oct. 9 to further discuss the draft TIF plan, among other important details.