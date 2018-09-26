FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Two football backyard brawls this week

Manistee Catholic Central football has a tough game ahead of them when the sixth-ranked Onekama Portagers come to town with hopes of spoiling the Sabers’ homecoming festivities.

“Manistee Catholic has a proud tradition of football and we’re expecting Friday that they’re going to bring everything they’ve got, and so are we,” said Onekama head coach John Neph. “I think it’s going to be a very exciting football game Friday night.”

The two teams currently hold records of 4-1 and the Sabers are eager to see how they stack up against the Portagers.

“These guys know that this is a big game,” said Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski of his players. “It’s county bragging rights. It’s a rivalry game. It’s been a long time since we’ve played Onekama and it’s been even longer since we’ve had a chance to beat them. Definitely, having this opportunity on homecoming, we’re looking at it as David versus Goliath and we’re just going to have to bring everything we got.”

The two teams last squared off in 2014, with the Portagers taking a 54-6 win. The game will mark the 35th time the two teams compete against one another, with Onekama holding an 18-16 advantage.

“They are a well-oiled machine,” Szymanski said. “Everybody seems to do their job correctly and they do it with a lot of physicality. We have to throw a monkey wrench into there. We have to be able to find some way to throw them off-balance and keep them there for a full four quarters of football. Other than that I think we’re pretty evenly matched.”

Last week, the Sabers cruised to a 68-0 win over Baldwin while Onekama is coming off a 28-26 loss at the hands of Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian. The Portagers look forward to getting back out on the gridiron and putting the loss behind them.

“We played a whale of a football team,” Neph said. “Tri-Unity Christian is an excellent football team and so are we. It was a strong, hard-hitting game and our guys have bounced back this week in practice. They’re energized and ready to play Friday night.”

Onekama has allowed just 34 points this season, with 28 of those being scored by Tri-Unity Christian — the fourth-ranked team in the state — and the other six by defending state champion Central Lake.

“Offensively, we’re going to have to open up the playbook,” Szymanski said. “We’re going to have to show Coach Neph and all the Portagers our entire playbook. Everything’s an option. Between our trick plays, some other stuff we got in there to our basic stuff, it’s all going to have to go on Friday.”

The Portagers turned the ball over eight times against the Defenders and Neph certainly does not want a repeat performance of that against MCC.

“For us to win, we’ve had to fix some things that cost us the game down at Tri-Unity we feel like,” Neph said. “We’ve tried to improve our technique in a lot of different areas and we’re looking to see if we had a good week of practice on Friday night. We think we have but time will tell when we get to the game. … We worked hard on those things and we think we got the problem solved but again, we’ll see in the game.”

The game kicks off at Manistee Catholic Central Friday at 7 p.m.

Brethren at Bear Lake at Brethren

Fresh off a 38-28 win over Big Rapids Crossroads, Bear Lake football hopes to carry some of the momentum gained into its matchup against West Michigan D League foe Brethren.

“We finally hit our stride last week against a good Crossroads team,” said Bear Lake head coach John Prokes. “It’s not like Crossroads’ team is the best but they were tough kids and it was a good, hard-fought game. We were able to finally put together some consecutive good plays, minimize our mistakes and execute our offense the way we want it to run. I’m hoping we can do the same thing again this week and kind of continue that momentum that we have from that game.”

The two teams share a field but the Lakers are officially the home team in the contest.

Brethren (3-2 overall, 3-0 in the West Michigan D League) head coach J.J. Randall hopes his team can keep Bear Lake’s (1-3, 1-2) players in front of them to try to limit their scoring.

“We have to stop their big plays,” Randall said. “If we don’t stop their big plays — and they’re very capable of making those big plays — it could be a long night.”

Unfortunately, the Lakers will have to make those big plays without starting quarterback Andre Brown, who is missing a second game due to being in concussion protocol.

“We’ll have to have our backup quarterback (Tate Aultman) get the job done again this week — at least do the best he can,” Prokes said. “It’s tough to replace a guy like Andre who’s experienced, loves football and is a great athlete. It’s never easy to replace guys like that, but it’s football — people get injured all the time.

“You have to have guys that can step in, and the good teams can do that,” Prokes continued. “They have enough depth to where if you lose an important guy you have somebody who can step in and at least fill that role as much as possible. So that’s what we’re looking for out of Tate Aultman again.”

Brethren was shut out 48-0 by Suttons Bay last week and looks to get its explosive offense back to putting points on the board.

“We have to get back on track after last Friday,” Randall said. “We had a couple really good drives but we were unable to sustain quality possessions. Hopefully this Friday we can get back and use our physicality a little bit better than we did last week.”

A bit of good news for the Bobcats is that Gavin Asiala is expected to play after going down in the second quarter against Suttons Bay with a shoulder injury.

“As of right now I think he’s good to go,” Randall said.

Brethren topped Bear Lake 30-6 last season.

“They’ve got some good athletes,” Prokes said. “… I expect them to open up the field and try to take advantage of their receivers and the athleticism of their quarterback and pass the ball. And I expect them to use the athleticism of their running backs to get to the outside and open up some lanes. We have to be able to defend the pass and shut down the outside run game. If we can do that, we can make it a game.”

The Lakers are playing an eight-game schedule this season, as a week-two game against Baldwin was cancelled due to storm damage.

“It was really out of (Baldwin’s) control,” Prokes said. “They tried to get a game going. They just couldn’t get the kids together, the bus routes going, the practices going, so they just called that just a game off our schedule. So we’ve got an eight-game schedule rather than our normal nine, even though it was a conference game. … It wasn’t Baldwin’s fault at all. It was out of their control.”

Randall feels his team has rebounded well mentally from the one-sided game against Suttons Bay and will show no lingering effects come Friday.

“We’ve had a pretty good week (of practice) so far,” Randall said. “We just have to maintain that.”

The game will start in Brethren Friday at 7 p.m.