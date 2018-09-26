FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Undefeated Chips hit the road to Alma this week

Manistee will take an unusual road trip to Alma College to put its undefeated record on the line against Riverview Gabriel Richard Friday night.

The game was scheduled out of necessity for both teams, who each had a rare non-league opening in Week 6. In order to avoid a 4-5 hour road trip, the teams decided to split the geographic distance and play at Alma, which often hosts high-school football games.

Riverview is south of Detroit, in its downriver suburbs near Wyandotte and Southgate.

The game will be played on artificial turf at Alma. Gabriel Richard’s home field is artificial, but Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said that the surface at Alma could possibly give his Chippewas a leg up in the game.

“I don’t think they (Gabriel Richard) have seen a team that runs downhill quite as fast as we do,” Bytwork said. “I think speed will give us an advantage, that check is definitely in our column if you compare the teams. So I definitely like being on the (artificial) turf.

“It will be a cool atmosphere. We go on the road to a college stadium on some nice turf, all those things that kids get excited about.”

Like the Chippewas themselves, the Pioneers are very familiar with each other. Gabriel Richard has 17 seniors on its roster, 14 of them four-year varsity players.

As juniors, those players posted the best season in the history of the program, winning nine games before falling in the second round of the playoffs.

The Pioneers are 3-2, but both of their losses came to teams that are currently undefeated, Grosse Ile and Warren Michigan Collegiate. Both are also ranked in the state, Grosse Ile seventh in Division 4 and Michigan Collegiate third in Division 6.

Also like the Chippewas, the Richard offense is a potent one, having scored over 40 points per game in their nine wins last year and over 50 points in all three of their wins this season. But one of those high-scoring games was last week’s 57-54 quadruple-overtime victory over Macomb Lutheran North.

Gabriel Richard running back Michael Holdsclaw ran for 132 yards and three TD’s in that game, which was Lutheran North’s first loss of the season.

But the Chippewa rushing attack is a formidable one, with the added wrinkle of being able to consistently run for positive yardage between the tackles, something that Manistee has lacked in recent years.

“That’s due to what we do in the weight room, and just getting some kids with some size,” Bytwork said. “That helps us because it’s helped to spring us on the outside. We added the jet sweep to our offense last year, and it’s really become effective because of what we can do between the tackles. It’s added an element that’s really helped us put points on the board, to say the least.”

With a win, the Chippewas would clinch a playoff spot and start a season 6-0 for the first time since 1961, when they went undefeated and claimed a state championship.

“Getting a win would keep the momentum going,” Bytwork said. “We’ve built a lot of momentum, and we want to keep it flying.”

Kickoff for the game at Alma College will be at 7 p.m.