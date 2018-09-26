Kids clay with Mary Case workshop planned at LACA

LUDINGTON — The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA), 107 S. Harrison St., and Ludington based artist Mary Case will host a pair of clay classes for children and adults.

Kids clay with Mary Case will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays — Sept. 25 through Oct. 16 — and is geared for children ages 3 years old and older (children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult).

Students will create and glaze multiple works of art throughout the four week class. There is a cost for the class.

Case will also host a clay class for adults beginning on Sept. 27 through Oct. 25, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Class sizes are limited, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 to sign up.

Case, a visually impaired artist, owns the gallery Art By Mary Case, 329 E. Dowland St., in Ludington. She earned a Bachelors Degree in fine Arts concentrating on drawing, painting, ceramics and illustration with a minor in creative writing from Siena Heights University in Adrian, Mich..